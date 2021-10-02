For a long time fixed wing VTOL drones were tricky to work with, but with the availability of open source flight control and autopilot software this has changed. To make experimentation even easier, [Stephen Carlson] and other researchers from the RoboWork Lab at the University of Nevada created the MiniHawk, a 3D printed VTOL aircraft for use a test bed for various research projects.
Some of these project include creating a longer wingspan aircraft by combining multiple MiniHawks in mid-flight with magnetic wing-tip mounts, or “migratory behaviors“. The latter is a rather interesting idea, which involves letting the craft land in any suitable location, and recharging using wing mounted solar panels before continuing with the next leg of the mission. With this technique, the MiniHawk could operate on mission almost indefinitely without human intervention. This is a departure from some other solar planes we’ve seen, which attempt to recharge while flying, or even ditch batteries completely, which limits operation to sunny weather conditions.
The design is open source, with all the relevant information and files available on GitHub. This looks like a fun craft even if you don’t plan on doing research with it, and [Stephen] also created an FPV specific canopy cover.
3 thoughts on “3D Printed VTOL Craft Can Land And Recharge Itself, And Team Up With Other Drones”
Add a bit of machine vision to identify roofs. These things could land on top of most roofs and charge for days with minimal losses to people stealing or damaging them. Deploy thousands in an urban area. Now you’ve got autonomous mobile sensing units covering everywhere.
Not sure a rooftop is a great idea – they tend to have stuff sticking out of them, be quite sloped, and relatively exposed to the wind – which with aerofoils is asking to be thrown about.
I do think the concept is interesting though, not sure quite what practical sensible use such things could have, but its certainly a novel idea, the linkage between them is perhaps a bit too floppy and hauling around that rear tail motor seems silly – they should be able to hover and fly helicopter style off the tilting front rotor pairs just fine, and then traverse to forward fixed wing lifted flight and remain controllable with differential thrust and tilting.
Yeah, I think you’d have to have some good idea of an acceptable attrition rate and then do some trials to see if it’d work out.
