Removing Threadlocked Screws With A Soldering Iron

We’ve all been there – that last stubborn screw, the one thing between you and some real progress on a repair or restoration. It’s stuck tight with thread-locking fluid, and using more torque threatens to strip the head. Frustration mounting, drilling that sucker out is starting to seem pretty tempting. But wait! [Daniel] offers a potential solution using nothing but a soldering iron.
This tool hack is pretty simple, but all the great ones tend to be straightforward. In the video, [Daniel] is faced with a titanium Torx screw that refuses to come loose due to threadlocker, an adhesive that is applied to screws and other fasteners to prevent them coming loose. Available in a variety of strengths, thread-locking fluid is great at keeping screws where they need to be, but too much (or the wrong kind) can seize a screw permanently.
Instead of drilling out the offending screw, [Daniel] reaches for his soldering iron. By applying a significant amount of heat to the screw head, the adhesive starts to give. After heating, working the screw back and forth breaks the threadlocker, thus freeing the screw. The whole process takes just a couple of minutes, and potentially saves the repairer from destroying a screw.
The chemistry behind thermoset adhesives makes for some great bedtime reading, however the main takeaway is that threadlock fluid, while somewhat resistant to heat, will eventually become brittle enough for the screw to come loose. Unlike most adhesives, which melt under high temperature (think glue sticks), thermoset materials tend to initially harden with the application of heat, before turning brittle and breaking. While high-temperature threadlocker derivatives exist, typical Loctite-branded threadlocker (and similar products) would not appear to be able to stand the heat of a typical soldering iron.
This soldering iron hack isn’t the first we’ve featured on Hackaday – check out this method on removing enamel from magnet wire. If you’re not too squeamish, also check out our thoughts on soldering iron cauterization.
12 thoughts on “Removing Threadlocked Screws With A Soldering Iron”
Never thought to use a soldering iron, but regularly use heat. It is, after all, in the documentation. Many types are also quite susceptible to solvents, and common thread fits being at least a tad loose, solvents can, with time, get in.
Bearing retainer, on the other hand, gets hinkey. Heat is often not applicable if the bearing needs to be preserved, as there may not be clearance for solvents to get in.
The obvious evolution of the idea would be to modify a soldering iron to have a screwdriver bit socket at the hot end.
My mini butane torch lives right next to my soldering iron, for jobs exactly like this.
And, no, I don’t use either for shrinking heatshrink. I am not a heathen.
I have one similar except it also doubles as a soldering iron.
You’re not a true heathen unless you’ve used the mini torch to melt hot glue.
Um… and if a person uses a lighter?
Asking for a friend…
Also, does it matter if that friend uses the soldering iron to punch holes in plastic?
Again, asking for a friend…
A horse is a horse, of course, of course
And a tool is a tool, so it’s cool, it’s cool
I would not use a good tip for punching plastic, but many manufacturers (weller, for instance) supply acessories for plastic welding, wood burning, and other activities unrelated to electrical connection using molten, low temperature alloys.
For shrink tube, I use whatever heat source is to hand, including an oxy-acetylene torch and the hot end of a welding rod right after breaking an arc. Not optimal, but sometimes, when it’s time to railroad, you gotta horsecart
(I have used a handheld clothes iron held in a vise as a hotplate in the lab, and use a ceramic hotplate from the same lab to press a shirt before an important presentation, back when I wore a tie. And have done vacuum tight seals with gallium on a hotplate, because the proper heating setup wasn’t available. I have no shame)
Mate of mine showed me this trick when helping me swap out the grips on my motorcycle for heated ones. The bar-end bolts have a load of thread locker on them, he pulled out a soldering iron and said “Hold this here for a few minutes” with it inserted into the end of the screw. Worked a treat!
He doesn’t show the screws, was it blue or red threadlock? I presume red? I’ve never had a problem removing blue threadlocked screws.
https://www.vinylengine.com/turntable_forum/viewtopic.php?t=33140
Another interesting soldering iron trick – to remove obstinate turntable pulleys which have been on for decades
