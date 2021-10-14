Sodastream machines are popular amongst people who like to make their own seltzer water at home. However, replenishing the tiny gas canisters is expensive and wasteful. [Becky] decided to upgrade her machine to avoid this problem, and added some smarts while she was at it.
The simple part of the hack is using an adapter to connect the Sodastream apparatus to a 50lb CO2 tank from the welding store. This is easy enough, and just uses a off the shelf adapter. Using welding-grade gas in your drinking water is probably a really bad idea, but [Becky] was willing to take the nisk.
However, safety was given due attention in that a CO2 monitor was installed to make [Becky] aware of any dangerous leaks. The tank is also placed on a custom scale built with load cells and an ESP8266, which allows monitoring of how much gas is left. [Becky] notes that at her rate of drinking one bottle a day, the tank should last her a full 7 years or so.
The project brings costs down to 18 cents per liter of seltzer, versus 38 cents for the Sodastream gas supply. It’s likely that the Sodastream prices could still be beat even if a food-safe CO2 source was used. Plus, there’s no need to regularly buy new bottles!
Overall, it’s a great project and one that recalls us of continuous-ink printer hacks. Video after the break.
23 thoughts on “Hack Your Sodastream With A Giant CO2 Canister”
Please, please, please don’t store a CO2 cylinder in your house, no matter how much you trust your alarm.
The toxicity profile is very different to carbon monoxide, but an undetected leak overnight might just kill you. I’m an anaesthesiologist.
Welding CO2 is 99% of the time no different than CO2 dispensing sodas or beer, unfortunate to see such misinformation printed here.
You know this how?
And also, what is in the bottles you get the other 1% of the time? If it’s something toxic, I would think 1% is a pretty bad risk.
Welding gas is 100% the same as any other CO2. CO2 bottles have a CO2 specific valve so there is no cross contamination. Fill plants do not differentiate between welding and food.
I worked as a welder repair tech in a building that was shared with a bottle fill plant.
Well, no—it’s not.
Yes–it is. There is only one giant dewar that fills all of the bottles. The little 5 pound bottles that go on your kegerator are filled right next to the 50 pound ones going to a weld shop.
Bottles are pumped down with a vacuum pump and then refilled.
The CO2 is from the same CO2 plant as food grad CO2. They don’t make different grades at source, it’s all the same. The difference between food grade and non at delivery is simply the canister used to hold the gas. That 50lb welding canister may have whatever left inside, so the gas is still CO2 but you may get a bit of oil or some other crap in it, or you may not. Nobody checks.
Yes, just like industrial oxygen is 99% of time no different from medical oxygen. But that one can be bad. In recent affair in BiH deaths of some covid patients are connected with treatment with industrial oxygen.
https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/short_news/protesters-go-against-dodik-after-covid-19-patients-treated-with-industrial-oxygen/
Don’t mix food and industrial gases.
The gas come from the same liquid oxygen dewar on site, the only difference is the O2 fill station has a purity monitor on it to make sure you are getting pure oxygen.
It could be difference between US ad EU. If you check Messer’s German web page, you will find different data sheets for industrial, food and medical gases.
I kind of doubt it. Medical bottles are guaranteed to have been only used for oxygen. Also smaller ones have a special bail type quick connection. But oxygen is oxygen and the people that got up in arms about getting industrial oxygen do not have a clue what they are talking about. Oxygen is “made” from distilling air.
Where I leave, CO2 fire extinguishers are also a good source of cheap CO2. Plus if you buy many units, the seller lower the price: one close to my 3D printer, one other in my car, and one last in my beer tap ;)
This definitely needs a short, hard-piped connection to an automatic shutoff valve under the control of some proper safety systems if you don’t want to risk gassing your family. That much CO2 in a domestic situation is a very bad idea.
Nice to not throw things away, but soda water is under 18 cents a litre here from the shop. Not that we buy it often. The daughter went through a phase of liking bubbly water wnen she was 4.
As to welding gas vs food grade – guessing a bit, but could be lightly contaminated with process gasses from which it was ectracted or oils from a non food grade compressor.
18cents IS the cost for running original sodastream (11€/60l), but sure, running from 10kg beer gas cylinder is more likely to be 5ct
They connected an industrial-grade gas cylinder to a food-grade item and didn’t even think of using a filter? That’s nuts.
The inlet on the sodastream expects full bottle pressure, up to 700 Bar. Inline carbon filters that can withstand that are non-trivial.
Generally the nut and tail that connects to the bottle has a built-in sintered particle filter.
A 5lb CO2 bottle used in home brewing/kegging equipment is probably a better option:
1) You can own them outright and not pay any ongoing bottle rental costs
2) The refill costs are pretty good, not much worse than the 50lb bottles and offset by the rental costs. Both are still far better than the sodastream costs.
3) Being smaller it’s less likely to harm you if it leaks. Simply not enough volume stored to fill a house.
Sounds like she’s getting ripped off on her CO2. Here in Sweden you can get Sodastream bottles refilled for 20kr (2.32 $US). That’s supposedly good for 60 litres, making for less than 4c / litre.
Bonus is you have no responsibility for the cylinder maintenance, and if something goes wrong you’ve lost a couple of bucks.
Germany is around at 5-6 €/60l-bottle at shops. Goes down to 4 €/60l with free shipping & return shipping.
Wow that’s cheap! – The cheapest i’ve found in Denmark is 69 kroner (10.77 USD)
Awesome! We go through a little bottle in under a week, and I’ve often thought of doing similar, I’m not sure my wife wants a hole in the kitchen counter top though, or a massive bottle sitting up there…. :)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)