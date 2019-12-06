Inkjet printers are cheap to buy, but expensive to run. Replacement cartridges can easily cost double the price of the hardware itself, leading many to decry the technology entirely. However, the hackers of the world have the problem licked – enter the continuous ink system.
[cprossu] wanted an affordable color printing solution for the hackerspace. A cheap printer was sourced from a thrift store. The model chosen was selected for its lack of cartridge DRM and the availability of kits on eBay for conversion to a continuous ink system. This involves running large refillable tanks of ink instead of small individual cartridges which must be thrown away when empty.
[cprossu] discusses both the challenges you’ll likely face in a general build, as well as the specific work required to handle the conversion on an Epson Artisan 725. There’s also excessive label-maker abuse, which always brings a smile to our face. It’s a conversion well worth considering if you find yourself regularly purchasing expensive cartridges. We’ve even seen similar builds as far back as 2009, right from the ground up!
8 thoughts on “Inkjet Printing On The Cheap With A Continuous Ink System”
I used to wonder why anyone would care about the cost of inkjets ink since you only need to replace them twice a year or so at most.
Then I worked at an office with real busisness types. They print *everything*. We have perfectly good searchable email. Why are you leaving this physical paper on my desk that I now have to recycle?
Then I noticed at least one reason why: They mark the printouts up with notes all the time.
As someone who writes maybe 20 words a month total with pen and paper, it was really interesting to see this completely different paper based process I never would have even considered.
I’m glad my current job is close to paper-free. That got old in a hurry having to use real notebooks.
Interestingly E-ink tablets with a touch/stylus interface would have worked.
The printer companies have sort of heard the backlash on the “blades and handles” pricing model and now offer “tank” printers that you can refill with fairly substantial bottles of liquid ink.
Predictably they’re an order of magnitude more expensive than the old ones.
Our commercial printers were like that. Big too.
Canon has Pixma “MegaTank” printers starting at $149 for a printer-only unit, which is a bit more expensive but not exactly prohibitive. An all-in-one print/copy/scan/fax unit goes for $279.
Third party continuous ink retrofit kits for Canon Pixma printers appear to cost about $120, so…
There’s a secondary issue that the constant replacement of ink cartridges actually fixes, at least when the cartridge contains the print head. Print nozzles get clogged, and are essentially impossible to clear out all the way afterwords.
If you have to have an inkjet, you’re better off getting a cheap one that has the print nozzles built into the cartridges. Before they get terribly clogged, they get replaced. This doesn’t seem to be as much of an issue when a printer is printing something every day, but how many of us print daily?
I wondered about that when i seen the printers with tanks on TV. I finally talked the wife into buying a laser printer this year. We print maybe 4 pages per year. We bought new printers at least twice because Walmart didn’t have the carterages we needed.
I worked on Canon, HP, and Oce large format color machines for a decade. Those all had VERY large ink tanks with separate head(s) that needed to be replaced roughly annually. Sometimes if you hit the sweet spot of printing just enough to keep them from drying out, but not so much as to burn them out prematurely, they’d last a couple of years. The key with those though is they do an extremely good job of capping the heads to prevent air from reaching the nozzles when the printer is idle or powered off. I had several Canon iPF units that sat in the non-climate controlled warehouse for six to twelve months. Pulled them out and their nozzle check print matched the one taped to them before they were stored.
On the other hand, the consumer grade cheapo printers intentionally did a very poor job of capping the heads. This allowed air to circulate at the nozzle plates while idle and for the ink to dry out in the extremely tiny nozzle apertures. This was a “feature” engineered into the cheap designs to increase the frequency of ink tank/head combo purchases at the insane markup charged for them.
As mentioned earlier, you can purchase desktop inkjet printers that do an excellent job of capping the head and will last for years without needing serviced other than bulk ink tank fills. They aren’t cheap though. And on those, when the head does finally go bad, they’re generally junk, as they’ve long outlived parts availability and the head unit part alone will cost nearly as much as a new printer.