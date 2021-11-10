We should probably have a new metric for measuring mass storage performance: bytes per pound. An old IBM tape drive from the S/360 days, for example, could hold almost 6 megabytes of data. It also weighed more than a typical refrigerator. Today, a tiny postage-stamp-sized card can hold gigabytes of data and weighs — at most — a few ounces. Somewhere in the middle is the old 8 inch floppy drive. At its peak, you could cram about 1.2 megabytes on it, but even with the drive you could lift it all in one hand. These disks and their descendants ruled the computing world for a while. [Adrian asks the question: can you use an 8″ floppy drive on a PC? The answer is in the video below.
He didn’t do it on a lark. [Adrian] is getting ready to restore a TRS-80 Model II so he wanted to create some 8″test floppies. But how do you marry a 40-something-year-old drive to a modern computer? He had a few drives of unknown condition so there was nothing to do but try to get them working.
The 8 inch floppy connector isn’t even the same as a 5.25 inch connector which PCs do support. However, electrically, the drives are the same, so if you can make the mechanical connection, a conventional floppy controller will do the job.
Been a while since we’ve seen a big drive like this. We had forgotten that the spindle motor ran on AC wall current and required a start capacitor. Some surgery on a donor cable from an old word processor made the connection. Sure enough, the BIOS on a PC recognized the drive, although the geometry for a disk like this wasn’t in the BIOS choices.
A long video, but fun to watch those giant old drives working and [Adrian’s] process of working through his issues. Of course, these days, you can read a floppy with a Raspberry Pi or — for the stout at heart — try an oscilloscope.
2 thoughts on “8″ Floppy On Your PC?”
Thank you for this article!
I saw the video a few days ago already, but it’s cool that it’s mentioned here.
From what I can tell, the ‘issue’ with 8″ diskette drives is (or was) that they were made for the original Shugart standard, which IBM did slightly alter for its IBM platform. Things like drive select were originally much better handled by the Shugart standard, without the need for twisted cables.
Anyway, I’m just a layman here. My father used to be a user of 8″ diskette drives since he worked on CP/M-80 machines and vanilla CP/M itself knew only its original 8″ diskette format from the 1970s.
– When I was little, he showed me his 8″ Floppy of Turbo Pascal 3 for CP/M! Boy, was this thing amazingly big! Like one of my grandma’s records, almost! ^^
Of course, as time wents on, many versions of CP/M were modified to support the 5,25″ formats. The Kaypro/TRS-80/Osborne (?) formats became semi-standard in the early 80s.
I haven’t watched the video (I have YouTube blocked), but one thing I discovered about modern PCs (to my disgust)…
Many moons ago, floppy cables had three connectors on them, one went to the floppy controller, the other to your drives. There was a twist in the cable between the two drive connectors so that one became /dev/fd0 and the other /dev/fd1.
My old desktop from the mid-90s, which had 3½” and 5¼” drives, died… so naturally, I decided I’d just move the 5¼” drive into my current home desktop. The desktop already had a 3½” drive installed that was working, I just swapped out the cable for one that had two drive connectors, and plugged in the 5¼” drive.
Then came the fun bit: telling the machine about the “new” drive. The 2010-era BIOS did not have a setting for a “B:”. Okay, so maybe the kernel will auto-detect? No such luck, Linux saw a 3½” drive on /dev/fd0, but no /dev/fd1 appeared. Tried reading /usr/src/linux/Documentation for clues… tried a few different settings, nothing seemed to make a difference.
It appears that modern floppy controllers will talk to one drive ONLY. I’d love to be proven wrong on that.
Right now the drive is a useless waste of a drive bay in that machine. If I had a burning desire to make it work, I guess I could just make it /dev/fd0 and get a USB or IDE floppy drive for reading 3½” disks. Long-term, I think the answer will be to interface both 3½” and 5¼” drives to some custom USB-hosted controller. PocketBeagle might be a cheap option for that: the PRUs should be fast enough to sample the data coming from the drive / bit bang the data to the drive, and the application processor can expose a block device to the USB host. It is not high on my priority. :-)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)