Here it is, the most exciting reveal since the Hackaday Prize ceremony — [Eric Strebel] uses the pulp mold he designed and built over the three previous videos. In case you missed our coverage so far, [Eric] set out to design an eco-friendly wireless charger that’s meant to be disposable after six months to a year of use, and looks good doing it.
[Eric] started by cutting up a lot of cardboard and pulping it in a brand-new Oster blender that honestly looks to be pretty heavy duty. Pulping consists of blending the cardboard bits with water until a soupy chili-like consistency is reached. That blender lasted all of 20 minutes before breaking, so [Eric] promptly replaced it with a Ninja, which was way more up to the challenge of cardboard.
To do the actual molding, [Eric] mixed his pulpy chili with ~30 L of water in a tub big enough to accommodate the long brass mold. He dipped the mold to gather a layer of pulp and pulled it, and then pressed the wireless charger in place to create a pocket for it in the final, dried piece which he later replaced with an acrylic disk of the same diameter. [Eric] points out that a part like this would probably dry within ten minutes in an industrial setting. Even though he set it on top of a food dehydrator, it still took 4-5 hours to dry. Soup’s on after the break.
This isn’t [Eric]’s first wireless charger. A few years ago, he prototyped a swiveling version in urethane foam that does portrait or landscape.
3 thoughts on “Charging Phones With The Power Of Paper Pulp”
No electrolytes. Just pulp, and the -worst- adequate title for a crapaday, as misleading as possible.
So it’s meant to be thrown away after 6 months? And it destroyed a blender that should last years in the process? How is anything about that eco-friendly? Why not make one out of stuff bound for disposal and make it last many years? That’s far more eco-friendly. One last poopoo: that’s not going to last 6 months. It barely stands up. I’d give it 2 weeks and that’s generous.
It might need a little more refinement in the creation stage but the concept is inherently very sound – we have reused eggbox made this way for many many years before they meet their end – usually for being covered in egg goop after breaking one… So when its sat on a desk to charge your phone it will probably last much much longer – its not holding something likely to make it die, about the only way that could happen from the phone is if its battery caught fire, and that would kill any charger… So I’d expect it to last years without misfortune, and when you do spill your morning tea on it its hardly a disaster, shake it off and don’t put any weight on it till it dries out a bit and its probably still good to use – it would take a serious soaking perhaps with extra load to really make a difference – Even thin paper I have done wet folding origami with needs a pretty hefty dose before the water really does its thing on the paper fibres – though that is quite a tricky task – it can’t be too wet as it will just become a floppy mess but you want enough wet to let you form smooth curves and really set the hard fold line solid when it dries..
The cardboard he made it out of I would expect was already bound for disposal – with the amount of stuff he makes he is bound to get far more than enough card packaging shipped in around his supplies, know I do… So you really don’t need to buy it in specially, just a few Amazon orders, (other suppliers of stuff are available – so do use your local if it exists)…
As for destroying a blender, you can do that with normal food use easy enough, nothing in that slurry he was pushing around or my experience with cardboard and food said tougher than commonly blended food items, so it was probably a rather crap blender in the first place…
