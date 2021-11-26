The Unofficial Guide To (Avoiding) Electrocution

If you’re reading this sentence, there’s a pretty good chance that you interact with electricity more than just as an end-user. You’re a hacker. You aren’t afraid of a few volts, and your projects may involve both DC and AC voltage. Depending on what you’re working on, you might even be dealing with several thousand volts. And it’s you who Big Clive made the video below the break for.
“Familiarity breeds contempt” as the old saying goes, and the more familiar we are with electronics, the more cavalier we may tend to get. If we allow ourselves to get too lax, we may be found working on live circuits, skimping on safety for the sake of convenience, or jokingly saying “safety third!” far too often as we tear into a hazardous situation without scoping it out first.
Who better to bring us down to earth than Big Clive. In this video, he explains how electricity has the potential to impede the beating of our hearts, the action of our lungs, and even break bones. You’ll find a candid discussion about what electric shock does to a person, how to avoid it, and how to help if someone near you suffers electric shock.
Of course, if safety isn’t your thing, then maybe you’re ready to Shake Hands With Danger.
I once discharged a fully charged 8uF 15,000V capacitor into my hands. It was a loud explosion and my vision returned a few minutes later, dripping with sweat, quite sore, and still standing. It was from a Hipotronics destructive cable tester that another technician gave up fixing it and the wiring harness was tangled with the gravity operated interlock switch. Interestingly, I could find no burns on my body and lucky to be alive.
I’ve seen 120V/10A circuit blow a hole in the cutting edge of lineman’s plier (someone turn the breaker back on before we started our work). I got zapped by a fly back transformer that was 2ft away (high humidity in the work area). Watched a set of wirewrap pins flame on a 12v/gnd short ( but the computer kept running).
My friends play with really high power (railroad) and they have some ‘interesting’ stories.
Always respect voltage, current, power. Even the low power stuff can burn you.
Took a course that telco linemen need to take and was surprised that you must always check to see if a wooden pole is live. Up to that point I never considered that the AC on the pole could leak into the pole. Telco wiring – yes, wooden pole – no. They also explained that wooden ladders were a no-no. You must use fiberglass ladders and always check the pole/box/circuits before working on them.
