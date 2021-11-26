Hackaday Podcast Ep 146: Dueling Trackballs, Next Level BEAM Robot, Take Control Of Your Bench, And Green Programming

Postpone your holiday shopping and spend some quality time with editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams as they sift through the week in Hackaday. Which programming language is the greenest? How many trackballs can a mouse possibly have? And can a Bluetooth dongle run DOOM? Join us to find out!

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download (52 MB)

Where to Follow Hackaday Podcast Places to follow Hackaday podcasts: Google Podcasts

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS

Episode 146 Show Notes:

What’s that Sound?

“First Name Foley, Last Name Matthews” won the prize! And the sounds were from the Juno flyby of Jupiter. Have a listen, there’s some freaky stuff out there.

News This Week:

Remoticon was full of inspiring talks!

2021 Hackaday Prize Recap

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: