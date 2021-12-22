Turbochargers as used on cars bear some similarities with jet engines. Fundamentally, both contain a turbine that harvests energy from hot gas, using it to spin a compressor which sucks in fresh air for combustion. Thus, turning a turbocharger into a jet engine is entirely possible, and [HRom] decided to have a crack at it.
The build starts with a turbo that appears to have been used on a diesel engine from the Volkswagen group. The first step was to cut the integral exhaust manifold off the turbo housing. A combustion chamber is then added which takes in fresh air from the compressor housing, and delivers hot combustion products to the turbine inlet. The homebrewed jet engine burns propane as fuel, introduced into the chamber via a nozzle.
The initial test failed as combustion was occurring at the turbine exhaust rather than in the combustion chamber, likely due to the lack of a proper ignition source inside the combustion chamber. A redesign employed a bigger combustion chamber built out of a fire extinguisher, with smouldering wood pellets inserted inside to get the injected propane burning.
The redesign works, and the turbocharger jet engine releases a thunderous scream as it turns at ever-increasing speed. However, with no oiling system or any way of controlling air or fuel flow in the engine, it eventually stops in a huge puff of smoke. Regardless, the engine did run in a sustained manner even if the ignition method was rudimentary.
We’ve seen similar builds before, and the rudimentary construction means they’re typically nowhere near being flight-weight engines. They are incredibly cool, however, and a great way to learn the basic principles of how jet engines work. Video after the break.
[Thanks to Francisco José Lazur for the tip!]
2 thoughts on “Turbocharger Jet Engine Relies On Wood Pellet Ignition”
I think it was wise of him to go hide behind the truck – but it was definitely exciting as a first try… WOW
There are so many Youtube videos of people building these turbine engines and even a few guys have constructed air drive transmissions and other peripherals. The KEY to making this work is in the combustion chamber design and the ignition system. A successful electronic ignition system has been designed by several experimenters. Some have developed electric motor starting systems, oil pump drive systems to lubricate the turbine and even constructed after burners for them. They are totally cool and I have watched a lot of them using small turbos from small car engines to larger turbos from huge Diesel engines. They have used them on go carts and even one guy used a riding mover frame. I saw one project that a fellow used a motorized tool cart from a large industrial plant. I have seen videos of guys going close to a hundred MPH using these homebuilt turbine jet engines. There’s really no reason a small aircraft couldn’t be powered by such a build. Of course flight time would likely be pretty short.
