You’ve probably heard it said that clustering a bunch of Raspberry Pis up to make a “supercomputer” doesn’t make much sense, as even a middle-of-the-road desktop could blow it away in terms of performance. While that may be true, the reason most people make Pi clusters isn’t for raw power, it’s so they can build experience with parallel computing without breaking the bank.
So while there was probably a “better” way to produce the Mandelbrot video seen below, creator [Michael Kohn] still learned a lot about putting together a robust parallel processing environment using industry standard tools like Kubernetes and Docker. Luckily for us, he was kind enough to document the whole process for anyone else who might be interested in following in his footsteps. Whatever your parallel task is, and whatever platform it happens to be running on, some of the notes here are likely to help you get it going.
It’s not the biggest Raspberry Pi cluster we’ve ever seen, but the four Pi 4s and the RGB LED festooned enclosure they live in make for an affordable and space-saving cluster to hone your skills on. Whether you’re practicing for the future of software development and deployment, or just looking for something new to play around with, building one of these small-scale clusters is a great way to get in on the action.
2 thoughts on “Learning The Ropes With A Raspberry Pi Mandelbrot Cluster”
Software raytracing might be one of the other things that would work surprisingly well with just a lot of cores. The algorithms scale like searching a tree so if you get the detail high enough it can perform better than rendering. But they’re branch (and branch-miss) heavy so they don’t perform great on GPU compute.
The whole point of nVidia RTX cards (and AMD/ATI equivalents) was to have hardware capable of efficient ray tracing computation. And it works great for both gaming and 3D rendering. For gaming there are some corners cut, like limiting detail level and using machine learning to improve the result. This is done in such a way so game can perform at least 30 renders per second. There are some other tricks game engines use that render engines don’t. Still, ray tracing in hardware is the future. Except if you can get some older servers that used 64-core CPUs with lots of RAM, and convert them into render farm. That would outperform any single GPU.
