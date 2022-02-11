There’s a deep love many humans feel for fire; it’s often cited as one of the most important discoveries that led to the founding of civilization. The work of French artistic duo [Pinaffo-Pluvinage] definitely hits upon that, combining pyrotechnics with paper to make what are probably the most exciting posters you’ve ever seen, as reported by Heise Online.
The posters aren’t huge, measuring 50 cm x 70 cm. However, what they lack in size, they make up for with literal flames. Yes, the posters are laced with a variety of pyrotechnic powders that combust in a variety of designs and patterns to create a dynamic burning artwork once ignited.
Each poster is thus a work of art in both the visual and combustible realms. Different parts of the artwork burn at differnt rates and with different colored flames, adding to the performance when the poster is burned. Impressively, the artworks are not destroyed in the process; the pyrotechnic material burns off with much flame and smoke without destroying the poster itself.
Putting together the posters wasn’t as simple as simply doodling some designs. The duo had to develop their own methods to apply the pyrotechnic material to the paper. Reportedly, the effort took hundreds of experiments to get right.
It’s unclear exactly how the effect is achieved without burning the whole poster down; one suspects some kind of protective layer may be used. It’s quite the opposite of flash paper, which consumes the paper itself in the combustion.
In any case, fireworks experts will likely have some good ideas of the chemicals used to achieve the flaming effects; sound off in the comments if you know what’s what!
The pieces could be interpreted as a commentary on the transience of all things, or the artist’s intention could have been something different entirely. Who can say? Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Pyrotechnic Posters Are Fireworks Drawn On Paper”
Hmm, more waste of precious metals
I kindly ask everyone to please stop blowing up shit simply cause ‘merica holiday.
A suffering vet will thank you!!!
Social commentary aside: other than all elements being finite, I’m not sure the elements in pyrotechnics are considered particularly “precious”, almost all of the elements used in pyrotechnics are in the top 10 list of most abundant atoms in the earths crust:
1: Oxygen
2: Silicon
3: Aluminium
4: Iron
6: Sodium
7: Potassium
8: Magnesium
and Nitrogen (not super common in the crust, but 78% of the atmosphere)
(5th is calcium, but I don’t think it’s used much in pyrotechnics)
The only “rare” elements are things like:
14: Barium
16: Strontium
17: Sulphur
21: Chlorine
26: Copper
32: Cobalt
And none of them are considered precious or rare, and certainly nothing so rare as platinum group, or lanthanides are used, or certainly not commonly if they are, as I couldn’t find any manufacturer with it on their BOM.
You can usually put a price on “rare” and in this case, it’s the price that people are willing to pay. So much about the rareness.
