Art is something that is always hard to classify, but by and large is most celebrated when it stimulates an emotional response for the intended audience. We’d say [Alexander Miller] achieved that in spades, with his elegant piece The Emergence and Decay of Computation.
An installation piece done for The School for Poetic Computation’s 2019 spring showcase, it consists of a series of receipt printers suspended from a height by their own paper. The thermal printers output a pattern from a cellular automata — a mathematical simulation that generates patterns that emerge from initial conditions, of which Conway’s Game of Life is perhaps the most popular. Fed data by an attached Raspberry Pi, as printing continues, the printers gradually lower themselves into a tank of water, permanently killing the hardware.
Watching a proud, brave printer slowly work itself into a watery grave is a sobering experience to any lover of stout commercial hardware, and one we won’t soon forget. What a shame to see them sacrificed so. We love a good art piece around these parts, after all. Especially when the hardware can be used in another project once the excitement of this one has waned. Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “Receipt Printers End It All In Moving Art Piece”
whats next doing one off the side of a skyscraper so when it reaches the end of the roll it drops to its death? some might consider this art i just consider it a waste of a pi/printer…
Yeah I gotta agree with you on this one. I know art is subjective, but this is straight wasteful. Especially because the Pi 3 gets killed too, they could have at least made it so only the printer gets killed.
WTF Why not use mineral oil?
@ArtDecider?
@ArtDecider says “Art”.