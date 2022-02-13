Pump Up The Resin

Sometimes the best ideas are simple and seem obvious after you’ve heard them. [Danny] showed us a great idea that fits that description. He uses a peristaltic pump to move resin in and out of his print bed. (Video, embedded below.) Normally, you remove the tank and pour the resin out into a container. With the pump, you can leave the tank where it is and simply pull the resin through a tube. The process is slower than pouring, but not as messy and doesn’t risk damage to your FEP film.

You can also use the pump like a vacuum to clean up resin. According to [Danny], the biggest value is when working with very large printers. He shows a Peopoly Phenom which has a huge tank compared to the other printers he shows in the video.

The cost for the pump is less than $40, although you can get faster pumps for a higher cost. [Danny] didn’t think it was worth the extra cost. Depending on the size, the less expensive pump will empty a tank out in 5 to 10 minutes. He also had a few tips about how to get the best flow and make the least amount of mess.

Once done, he pumps alcohol through the pump and caps off the tubing using a bolt. Overall, it looks like a great trick. You can, of course, make your own. We see them bartending quite a bit.