Doorbells are among those everyday objects that started out simple but picked up an immense amount of complexity over the years. What began as a mechanism to bang two pieces of metal together evolved into all kinds of wired and wireless electric bells, finally culminating in today’s smart doorbells that beam a live video feed to their owners even if they’re half a world away.
But sometimes, less is more. [Low tech obsession] built a doorbell out of spare components that doesn’t require Internet connectivity or even a power supply. But it’s not a purely mechanical device either: the visitor turns a knob mounted on a stepper motor, generating pulses of alternating current. These pulses are then fed into the voice coil of an old hard drive, causing its arm to vibrate and strike a bell, mounted where the platters used to be.
Besides being a great piece of minimalistic design, the doorbell is also a neat demonstration of Faraday’s law of induction. The stepper motor is apparently robust enough to withstand vandalism, although we can imagine that the doorbell’s odd shape might confuse some well-meaning visitors too. If you’re into unusual doorbells, you might want to check out this one made from an old wall phone, as well as this electromechanical contraption.
12 thoughts on “Minimalistic Doorbell Doesn’t Need An Internet Connection – Or Even A Power Supply”
My door has a knocker. No power needed, no wires either.
However, UPS refuses to train their drivers how to operate a knocker, so they don’t use it. Instead they fill out a little card as their excuse to not knock, which actually has a box to check saying “knocker”.
It’s curious they know how to write with a pen, but are unable to figure out how to operate a knocker.
I might have to install a pushbutton doorbell just for them.
Although it’s a ton more work, I’d be really tempted to make the pushbutton actuate the knocker somehow.
That would be pointless, I have both a knocker and a pushbutton doorbell, and some of them can’t be bothered to use either.
The worst culprits leave the parcel by the front door (on a busy road/pavement) and run away.
Luckily most of my little grey chinese parcels get posted through the letterbox anyway.
But I like the idea (below) of magically operating the knocker with the pushbutton, I shall look into it!
Install a push button that knocks on the door.
An interesting thing to note about using steer motors as generators, they can generate in excess of 45V even at fairly low speeds, compared to say, a brushed motor. They can also offer enough current to be felt as a shock on your fingers, let alone your tongue.
You could use a “steer” motor to drive a couple of horns.
Serious horsepower required run steer
*stepper
Funni, mu eyws resd it cortectlu…
Should mount a crank on the stepper motor’s gear.
Or maybe turn the stepper 90 degrees, then set up a button, attached to a sector gear that meshes with the stepper gear, so that you can push a button to turn the stepper.
Reminds me of the old mechanical brass door bells, the ones with the twist knob and the brass bell.
I think the house across the street in the sixties had one of those. I’d forgotten, but your comment reminds me of twisting to ring the bell.
But I also remember a broken doorbell button, touch the wires together to ring the bell.
