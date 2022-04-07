Just What On Earth Is A Therm?

With the news here in Europe full of the effect of the war in Ukraine on gas supplies and consequently, prices, there it was on the radio news: a unit of measurement so uniquely British that nobody uses it in the real world and nobody even has a clue what it really means. We’re speaking of the Therm, one of those words from our grandparents’ era of coal gas powered Belling cookers and Geyser water heaters hanging over the bath, which has somehow hung on in the popular imagination as a mysterious unit of domestic gas referred to only in the mass market news media. What on earth is a therm, and why are we still hearing it on the news in the UK?
You can’t Buy A Therm
Asking the internet what a therm is reveals the answer, it’s 100,000 BTU. What’s a BTU? A British Thermal Unit, another anachronistic measurement five decades after the UK went metric, it’s the amount of energy required to raise a pound of water by a degree Fahrenheit. Which in turn is about 1,054 joules, in today’s measurements. So a therm is thus a unit of energy, can we take a look at our gas meters and see how many of them we’ve used this winter? Not so fast, because gas isn’t sold by the therm. Older gas meters had cubic feet on them, and we’re guessing that now they’re calibrated in cubic meters. We can’t even buy a therm of gas, so why on earth are the British media still using it?
To answer that question it’s fair to say that there are two reasons for the warm and cosy grip of the therm on the national discourse here. The first is that surprisingly, wholesale gas is traded in therms, so while we consumers buy it by volume, our utility companies buy it by energy. At the time of writing a therm of wholesale natural gas costs about £2.60 (about $3.42) to them, but given the geopolitical situation of the moment it’s anybody’s guess where it’ll be tomorrow. So when the price of gas is quoted in therms on the news it’s because somewhere a utility company is still buying the things — who knew!
Mr. Therm, He’s Hot Stuff!
But the other reason for the news media’s fondness for the term is cultural. We’d never have heard of the therm and it would have languished as an obscure engineer’s unit of energy derived from gas, were it not for the gas industry’s mascot. Mr. Therm was a cartoon character used to promote the gas industry and gas products from the 1930s until the 1970s, and his ubiquity gave the word a hold over the popular imagination that must still be there for the older generations. Perhaps the papers and newsrooms still fondly cling to Mr. Therm, or more likely, they recognise that it’s mostly older people who still buy printed newspapers.
The therm then, a unit of measurement nobody uses and nobody knows what it is, but one which lingers on in a corner of the gas industry and in fond memories of a world long past. Perhaps it’s best to think of it as a customary measurement in an old country, like a pint of beer — the real unit is the familiar sized glass. We’ll keep our 29.3 kWh, thank you very much.
I wonder how many therms it takes to raise a cubic smoot of water one degree Rankine?
Oh, it’s about 23.1407, because smoots represent logarithmic volumes to base e and a Rankine is proportional to pi. Hence it requires e^(pi) therms. I thought everyone knew this ;-) .
And here I thought a Smoot was a unit of length (5’7″) used to measure the Harvard Bridge.
One of the most useful classes I took in college was Thermodynamics. I’ve only ever needed to use PV=NrT once in my career, but the teacher made a point of giving examples and test questions in odd units so we would get comfortable with unit conversion. I have fond memories of converting furlongs per fortnight and stone-cubits to m/s and joules.
Actually, in PL (and most probably in the rest of EU) consumers buy gas by watt-hours. Yes, meters measure volume, and there are complex regulations in place, but we have kWh on our bills.
yep, can confirm that is the case in Germany, as well, and I imagine that it’s an EN standard that mandates that.
I wonder how it is being measured, seeing that gas from the line is not entirely consistent in energy per mass or volume. There’s different gases in there, coming in at different pressures and temperatures.
It is measured by volume. Pressure variations are corrected by pressure regulator just before the meter, so the pressure variations are minimal. Temperature variations are present, bu I guess that they are just ignored.
Same in HR. Gas is measured by volume (cubic meters), but price is for energy unit, and on the bill volume is converted in energy using fixed coefficient (cca 9.74 kWh/m3).
So, actually it’s easier to think about a Therm and a BTU in metric rather than Steam-punk units (though Steam-punk is fun). 1054J = 1 BTU approx = 1KJ. So, a Therm is 0.1GJ. Rats, I’ve reduced the article to the size of a tweet ;-) .
“We’ll keep our 29.3 kWh, thank you very much.”
The irony involved in saying you prefer a *different* non-SI unit over some other non-SI unit…
(kWh is not an SI unit because hour is not an SI unit – it’s “approved for use” with SI units but it’s not an SI unit. Given SI’s bizarro trend toward cutting down on “approved units” one imagines it may only be a matter of time)
In official reporting and statistics, Megajoules are typical. Of course nobody can relate a Megajoule to anything.
Wh is far less non-SI than therm. It has been introduced (at least at customer level) to gas trading to make gas heating comparable to electric. Interestingly electricity hasn’t moved to joules.
“Wh is far less non-SI than therm.”
For *now*. SI’s been killing off completely reasonable convenience units left and right, the bastards. First, they’ve come for your nautical miles, knots, bars and barns, next they’ll be comin’ for your hectares, days, and years!
I think you may have missed the element of humour in this line.
I was actually applauding it (and then completely killing the joke by over-explaining it).
btw: natural gas is usually traded in MMBTU units. 1 MMBTU = 1 decatherm = 1,000,000 Btu ≈ 1 GJ.
My gas bill in upstate NY reports the number therms used.
