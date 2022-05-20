Slow Races On A Pinewood Derby Track Built From Scratch

Pinewood derby racing is a popular pastime for scouting groups and many others besides. [Mr Coster] whipped up his own track with the assistance of some 3D printed parts, and used it to run a competition with a fun twist on the usual theme.
The track starts with a pair of MDF panels, on to which some strips are placed to act as guides for the racers. There’s also a release mechanism built with hinges and a pair of dowels that ensures both racers start the competition at exactly the same time. To give the track a nice transition from the downward slope to the horizontal, a series of curved transition pieces were designed in Fusion 360, 3D printed, and added to the course.
As for the competition, [Mr Coster] decided to eschew the usual focus on outright speed. Instead, students were charged with building the slowest possible car that could still complete the course. Just for the fun of it, though, the kids were then given one day to modify their slowest cars to compete in a more typical fastest-wins event. It gives the students a great lesson in optimizing for different performance parameters.
You might be old-school, though, and want to ruin the fun by taking it all way too seriously. Those competitors may wish to consider some of the advanced equipment we’ve featured before. Alternatively, you could run a no-holds-barred cheater’s version of the contest. Video after the break.
Last day of building/testing before race day tomorrow. Students were tasked with designing the SLOWEST car able to complete the race. Love seeing the excitement & hearing the laughter while the kids worked through the engineering design process! 💛🖤🏎💛🖤#WeareCedarGrove pic.twitter.com/gmNoJ18C7E
— MrCosterTeachesMath (@CosterMath) May 5, 2022
Awesome way to end the week in Engineering 1. Students were given one day to modify their cars from the slowest racers to the fastest. The kids were absolutely tremendous and with their help we ran 70+ races each class period! 💛🖤🏎💛🖤 #WeAreCedarGrove pic.twitter.com/Bw6mc52tl1
— MrCosterTeachesMath (@CosterMath) May 15, 2022
3 thoughts on “Slow Races On A Pinewood Derby Track Built From Scratch”
With foreknowledge of the criteria (perform slowest without halting, then fastest with modification but not replacement): you need a system with extreme damping but as minimal friction as possible. A highly geared copper rotor plus a fixed magnet may work well, in combination with some de-greased bearings: near zero static friction (so should never stop on its own with any appreciable slope) but very high gearing gives a lot of braking force from eddy current braking. A fan in place of the copper ring could also work, but gearing would be limited due to the need to start moving the full air volume from 0 RPM (so gearing is limited by target slope). Removing the magnet and replacing with an inert mass removes all braking force leaving a low friction racer.
I’d be inclined to design a fast car, then add a large sailor and/or trailing streamers for drag. Adjust size of sail/streamers to allow race completion. Remove them and run fast.
*sail
(D’oh!)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)