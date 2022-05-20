Ep 169: 3D Print Vase Mode: Engage, Measuring Nanovolts Through Mega DIY, And The Softest Pants Are Software Pants

Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos as we take a tour of our top hacks from the past week. Elliot brought some fairly nerdy fare to the table this time, and Kristina pines for physical media as we discuss the demise of the iPod Touch, the last fruit-flavored mp3-playing soldier to fall.

But first, we talk about a why-didn’t-I-think-of-that 3D printing hack that leverages vase mode into something structural. We’ll take a look inside a see-through cyberdeck made from laptop parts, marvel over the minuscule voltages that can be picked up with a bit of meticulous meter design, and chew the fat about old rotary phones.

We also put in some overtime discussing a cheap fix for an expensive time card clock part, and rock out to a guitar that can use various things for its resonant cavity. Finally, Elliot questions the difference between software and firmware when it comes to hiding your dirty secrets, and Kristina bloviates about see-through electronics and music appreciation using whatever format you can afford.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments below!

Direct Download link

Episode 169 Show Notes:

News This Week:

What’s that Sound?

Last week’s sound was a C64 Datasette loading up a long-forgotten game. Congrats to [JollyTaper] for guessing right and getting lucky! Tune in next week for your shot.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: