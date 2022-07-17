The differences between a drone and an underwater remote-operated vehicle (ROV) aren’t actually that large. Both have powerful motors that move large volumes of fluid (yes, air is a fluid), a camera, a remote, and an onboard battery. So when [RCLifeOn] got his hands on a cheap used drone, he reckoned that it could fly underwater just as well as it did in the air.
To his credit, the principle was sound, and the initial tests looked promising. However, we will spoil the ending and tell you it doesn’t work out as well as he hoped due to water leakage. He printed a case with a large panel for accessing electronics inside and an acrylic window for the camera. The panel pressed up against a gasket via the few dozen metric screws along the perimeter. Despite the design being quite whimsical, he quickly regrets the screws as getting inside is tiring on the wrists. He epoxies the hatch to the hull and drills holes to charge the battery to stop the seemingly never-ending water leaks. After its maiden journey, water got inside and fried some of the motor controllers. So for the second test run, he used what limited capabilities it had left.
Despite the project not working out how he expected, it’s a great example of how some reused parts and some 3d printing can make something entirely different. So perhaps next time, instead of throwing that broken drone away, see if it could be given just a bit of love. Possibly the propellers can be combined or make do with only three motors. Or just go the [RCLifeOn] route and make it into something new entirely.
6 thoughts on “It Turns Out You Can’t Just Fly A Drone Under Water”
Cool attempt. But underwater drones and their problems are not new.
Another approach: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLEH8RJsYgI
@Matthew Carlson said: “It Turns Out You Can’t Just Fly A Drone Under Water”
My first reaction after reading that headline: “Gawd. Is Huge Gubbment gonna make me register and pay for a drone-sub license now? Fortunately no; at-least NOT YET… I used to respect – not fear – the U.S. Government. Those were the good ole days.
TL,DR: “waterproofing is hard”
The big problem of water leakage is solved by water drones that fill the electronics bay with oil. Usually a vegetable oil. They charge the battery by a sealed inductive charger. The motors can be replaced by sealed pumps that move via reaction pumping. Control via wire/fiber as radio does not work in water. Pro uw drones have a ballast weight that drops when the battery is dead = drone floats, like the Ballard ones. It will work on smaller. Ultrasonic control will work if you can buy/create one. Oil is messy, but when sealed properly endure. There may be some online builds. You can use slow motors and horizontal props and fly like an under water plane – using very slow motors. The motors can also be oil sealed or use a magnetic coupler. With truly sealed motor and mag netic couplers I think it is workable, but air will face greater pressure as you go down and could cause leaks.
I thought this would be about how radio waves don’t penetrate water well, so you lose control. Or, hefloated an antenna on the surface with coax to the drone.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)