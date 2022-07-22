As confusing as it can be, USB-C is actually pretty good, and certainly has its fans. [David Buchanan] must be one of them, for he did a great job putting a USB-C port into his iPhone SE.
[David] didn’t want to ruin a pristine example, so set about hacking the cheapest first-gen iPhone SE he could find on eBay. His approach was simple: get a USB-C to Lightning dongle and hack it into the phone’s body.
The first step was to strip the adapter down and melt off the Lightning connector. He then de-soldered the Lightning port from the phone, and found a bunch of test pads on the motherboard corresponding to its pins. Soldering leads from the adapter to the test pads got things up and running, once he properly hooked up a connection-detect pin to ground.
With a bit more trimming, some hot glue and some enameled wire, [David] was able to cram everything inside the iPhone. Paired with a new screen and home button, and he had an iPhone SE with a working USB-C port. It works for both charging and USB data, too.
If you’re rocking an iPhone SE, you might dig this conversion as it gives you access to more chargers out in the wild. Plus, you’ve still got the regular headphone jack. Be sure to check out the iPhone 13 with a USB C port, too. It’s the hottest new hack until the new EU regulations hit Apple in coming years.
9 thoughts on “Now There’s USB-C On The IPhone SE”
See Apple, it can be done
Strawman! No one says it can’t. It’s whether users actually want it (will the EU replace all the lightning cables I’ve bought?), but more seriously, whether it’s right for the EU to mandate the port on devices made and owned by private companies and individuals. If they’d passed this 10 years ago, all our phones would have mini-USB (urgh!), and manufacturers wouldn’t be able to innovate. And they’d come after this guy’s hack for making a non-complaint phone.
We’ll now be stuck with it for decades, long after when USB-C would have been replaced.
>wouldn’t be able to innovate
wouldn’t be able to come up with their own propriatary solution to lock in customers and make more junk for he land fill….
This.
Apparently you are too young to remember what a complete mess phone charges were before the EU mandated some common connector.
You are also wrong in about any orther regard. The Micro USB connector is from 2007, so 15 years old now:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USB_hardware#Connector_types
, and from what I remember it was specifically designed as a result of the EU mandate for phones because the Mini connector was deemed to not survive the enough insertion cycles.
You “lack of innovation” is also a completely bogus argument. I don’t know about the fruit brand, but other brands have already switched to USB-C connectors.
So you’re either too young to remember, completely ignorant, blinded by bling bling, living in blinders in a closed off world or deliberately trolling.
“Strawman” is gender biased and we don’t know how they identify, should be “Strawperson”.
-__-
-_____-
How well does USB-C deal with pocket dust?
Lightning is surprisingly resilient, it takes a very filthy socket for it to stop working, and then a gentle blow with canned air will get it back (I have teenager sons, I know it)
Occasionally on my phone I have to remove some lint from the socket. (I use a wooden toothpick)
A bit annoying but it makes it as good as new.
