Showdown Time For Non-Standard Chargers In Europe

It seems that few features of a consumer electronic product will generate as much rancour as a mobile phone charger socket. For those of us with Android phones, the world has slowly been moving over the last few years from micro-USB to USB-C, while iPhone users regard their Lightning connector as the ultimate in connectivity. Get a set of different phone owners together and this can become a full-on feud, as micro-USB owners complain that nobody has a handy charging cable any more, USB-C owners become smug bores, and Apple owners do what they’ve always done and pretend that Steve Jobs invented USB. Throwing a flaming torch into this incendiary mix is the European Union, which is proposing to mandate the use of USB-C on all phones sold in its 27 member nations with the aim of reducing considerably the quantity of e-waste generated.
Minor annoyances over having to carry an extra micro-USB cable for an oddball device aside, we can’t find any reason not to applaud this move, because USB-C is a connector born of several decades of USB evolution and brings with it not only the reversible plug but also the enhanced power delivery standards that enable fast charging no matter whose USB-PD charger you are using. Mandating USB-C will put an end to needlessly overpriced proprietary cables, and bring eventual unity to a fractured world.
A Reminder Of The Bad Old Days
Readers with long memories will recall that the EU has done this before with USB charging, something that was only mostly successful because it took the form of a memorandum of understanding with the manufacturers. But most Android phone manufacturers signed on. And this spilled over to other devices.
Apple wiggled out of micro USB by including an adapter cable, leaving the proprietary jack in the phone itself. This time around, it’s likely the EU will mandate the connector, thus removing any room for manoeuvre on the part of recalcitrant manufacturers.
What Could Go Wrong?
The USB-C port is tough, convenient, and feature-rich, so where might be the snags in this plan? Imagine for a minute that they had made this move back in 1998 instead of 2021. There were a multitude of chargers on the market back then, but probably the most common was the Nokia 5 V miniature barrel jack. It would have made sense to go with the Nokia connector, so all phones made in the last couple of decades for the EU market would have it. By now the demands for an improved connector taking up less space and with some means of data transfer would be deafening, because the mobile phone has evolved in so many ways unimaginable in the days when a Nokia 5100 was an object of desire.
So it is today, the USB-C connector has all the features we can think of for a mobile device of the 2020s, and will remain useful for the coming years, right? But what about the 2030s or the 2040s? When a Galaxy Fold or an iPhone 13 look as quaint as that Nokia with Snake on it does today, will the 5 GB data transfer rate or 100 W power limit be enough? Any mandated standard must have within it a provision for revision to reflect technological advancement, otherwise we risk creating a throwback. Or push forward the next standard.
So we welcome the prospect of a truly unified charging cable for all our devices. We think USB-C is a good tool for the job, and we hope it doesn’t simply create standardised EU versions while leaving the rest of the world still arguing over which cable is best. We simply hope that the EU can act with sense when it comes to the lifespan of their choice.
Header image: Project Kei, CC BY-SA 4.0.
15 thoughts on “Showdown Time For Non-Standard Chargers In Europe”
Fiber port, let the laser charge and transfer the data.
B^)
With USB4 supporting up to 40Gb/s for data (each way) and 240W of power, it’s going to take a while for phones and other small devices to outgrow what USB-C can do *today*. Keep in mind it’s already gone from 5Gb/s and 4.5W to what it is today, there’s good hope for continuing improvements in the future. And if it does get outgrown, they can change the legislation. They have already moved from micro-USB-B connectors, so there is a history of them updating things.
And the value in having a standard isn’t in the very long term stability of it–even 5 years is long enough to show a great deal of benefit–but in unifying the connections for that amount of time. Once the standard for micro-B came about, it was wonderful to see all the crazy panopoly of connecters collapse down into *one* nice standard. There can be debate about if micro-B was the right thing to pick, but the benefit of having *one* standard eclipsed that.
Now is the time to move on. USB-C is well proven at this point and has plenty of headroom for devices to expand their functionality (and not just supply them power).
Can you even imagine someone designing a phone and thinking that 240W USB cables are a bottleneck? I’m pretty sure that’s a good way to make a LiPo cell burst into flames. ;)
Maybe if we get solid state batteries then we could recharge them in a seconds.
It will be interesting to see how this comment ages. 20 years ago, if you had a cellphone, it was charged by a 1-2W charger, now even low end smartphones charge at 10W or more.
What battery tech developments will emerge in the next 20 years and how will device power and charging requirements evolve?
There is currently phones on the market that charge at 65 watts, as crazy as that is is debatable.
Though, some are down at a more realistic 25 watts, easily an order of magnitude more than what phones used to reach in the early 2000’s. And 10-20 years into the future, who knows, 240 W might be seen as “typical of fast chargers, but the really fast one’s are over twice that!”
However, Micro USB were never a legally enforced standard for all devices to comply with. It were simply the market itself moving towards a de facto standard.
That USB-C will likely take over regardless from a marketing point is all fine. But there is no reason for the EU to force it into a monopoly. Even the EU is slow when it comes to adjusting to the times.
Umm… the way it’s written in the HaD article makes it sound like Apple is proposing the switch to USB-C when it’s really the EU that is in favor and Apple unhappy about it.
Did you read the same article? I didn’t get a whiff of Apple leading the change to mandate USB-C at the device.
With USB-C have we reached peak-connector? The 100W limit can be increased to a point, just increase the voltage – 20V today, 48V is typically the max safe voltage for whatever reason (PoE). You’d need to keep the insulation sufficient when increasing the voltage, yet 48V is hardly high voltage territory. Keeping the max 5A which specifies the required cable diameter, you could get 240W. That’s power sorted for mobile devices. If a device was sinking 240W then I probably wouldn’t wan’t that in my hand.
Data-wise 10 Gbit/s today and with some funky modulations who knows what’s possible in future. Again, to a mobile device what could sustain that bandwidth? In future maybe the flash can be read/written faster but then USB-C will likely have kept up. 4k displays are supported, again this could most probably go faster over the same physical connectors.
The 48volt limit is because the bottom limit for getting shocked is around 50 volts. Anything lower and the voltage is too low to overcome the natural resistance in the body.
Once you get over 50 volts there are a whole slew of different regulations to deal with since it can now shock someone.
Mandate wireless charging and wireless data, so no connectors at all.
Even the old Nokia barrel jack wasn’t standard, when they brought out the thin one…
It was about as standard as Apple has been with their Ipod connector moving to lightning (ignoring USB-C on some IPads). 2 different connectors over 20 years is actually commendable for Apple. I think Nokia were similar, mid 90s for the large barrel, early-mid 2000s for the smaller barel. Then the short-lived heyday of the late N-series moved to micro USB.
There is higher chances for the EU illegalizing wireless charging than what there is for it to be mandated.
To a degree, wireless charging is illegal in some niche implementations. And is in the legal gray area as a whole in most implementations. But I have already extensively written as to why this is the case here: https://hackaday.com/2021/06/20/19-coils-make-charging-wireless/#comment-6358162
There is a few major issues with this proposal for USB-C.
1. It stifles innovation.
Since USB-C really doesn’t have a lot to be fair. It is mainly just 6 differential pairs and a set of power pins and some “special” ones for other stuff. But it is likely going to be insufficient in the future on many fronts.
2. It overcomplicates things for a lot of applications.
USB power delivery is not a nice nor fun standard to implement in various products that mainly just need power. And it is here that this proposal is honestly worst… And to what I have read, even the humble 9-19 v barrel jack is in the legal gray area, despite being ubiquitous and almost perfect for a lot of applications.
3. It literally gives a monopoly to a non EU based organization. Thankfully an organization that isn’t “for profit” any more, but it still isn’t a free to use standard… There is licensing costs involved for a long list of applications. Though, thankfully a few exceptions for quite a bit of applications.
But some applications will now be forced to pay a license fee for a standard that is pushed onto them. But likewise, the EU can’t go and force the USB Implementers Forum to make changes and “open up” there standards and licensing structure. Firstly since it isn’t a EU based organization, and secondly that it is fairly obtuse to do such even to one’s native organizations.
4. It is questionable if the USB-C connector even has the necessary specifications to do what is already pushed onto it. For an example, power delivery allows up to 48 volts at 5 amps at current, is there sufficient pin to pin distance to ensure safe fire free operation? And is the contact resistance sufficient to handle 5 amps?
Then there is the current problems with arching when disconnecting a USB-C cable supplying more than 12 V. Implementing a fix for unexpected unplugging is a feature that seemingly isn’t trivial to fix. (a somewhat shorter data pin for sensing the disconnect before it actually happens could be a solution. But no such pin currently exists in the specifications.)
Arching is though a major problem since it reduces contact life, and is a fire hazard.
5. What happens when a new better connection comes about? A new law?
In the end.
It would be much much better to just let the market handle itself in this department.
After all, 15 years ago, each and every phone manufacturer used their own connector, some even had multiple different connections for their different devices. But today it is mostly USB-C, Micro USB and the Apple lightning port as far as phones go. Laptops have drastically moved to USB-C (including Apple), a few more power hungry one’s though still have their own barrel plugs, but these more power hungry devices are likely exempt from the proposed directive regardless.
And what about other devices that don’t consume tons of power?
Like network switches/routers, desk laps, monitors, etc?
The Industrial and medical fields are likely except entirely, since reliability is usually a big concern there, not to mention that the environments themselves can be rather harsh towards electronics, but this is also applicable to outdoor electronics in the consumer world.
I would like it if all my cars would use the same cruise control buttons, but do we really need the government making rules for such things?
I think life will be just fine if Apple and Samsung use whatever phone chargers they see fit.
