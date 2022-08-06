A standard part of travel kit for the 2020s is now a battery pack — a hefty lithium-ion cell with onboard electronics for USB charging, that ensures all of our devices stay topped up while we’re out of range of a socket. But what happens when there is no handy mains supply to recharge it from? Step in [Chleba], with a hand cranked generator.
There are plenty of hand cranked generators to be found online, from tiny devices intended to top up a single phone to sturdy metal boxes intended for battery charging. This one differs from those in that most use a brushed DC motor as a cheap generator, while here that function comes from a stepper motor feeding a rectifier pack and thence a DC-to-DC converter. A step-up gearbox provides the necessary shaft speed, and a neat 3D-printed case rounds everything off.
The result is about as neat a generator as you could imagine, and would certainly be of use shoved into any off-grid backpack. Meanwhile it’s not the first we’ve shown you, we’ve even see one that could start a car.
2 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize 2022: DIY Brushless Hand Cranked Generator”
Wouldn’t be hard to have one of those tulip blades as a swappable part, so you can hand crank, or have a wind generator?🤔
Cranking uphill into a 25:1 gearbox, and also having a current-hungry LED voltmeter as a load, with a max power output of less than 5 watts. Ouch. My arm is sore already.
I wonder how many kWh per pizza it gets? (with a nod to Steve Roberts’ notion of ‘miles per pizza’ on BEHEMOTH)
