If you need to squeeze every available watt out of a solar panel, you’ll probably want to look into a solar tracking system. Unfortunately, they are usually quite large, heavy, and expensive. As an alternative, [JP Gleyzes] has put together a DIY solar tracking system that aims to address these issues.
Starting with a 100 W flexible solar panel purchased during a Black Friday sale, [JP] first created a simple frame using 20 mm PVC tubing and a few 3D printed brackets. It mounts on a wooden base with a printed worm gear rotation mechanism, powered by a stepper motor. The tilt is a handled by a lead screw made from a threaded rod, connected between the wooden base and the top of the solar panel, and is also driven by a stepper motor.
For even more efficiency, [JP] also created an MPPT charge controller with companion app using an ESP32, modified 20 A buck converter, and current sensor module. The ESP32 also controls the stepper motors. The optimum angle for the solar panel determined using the date, time, and the system’s GPS position. [JP] had also created a simple Android app to calibrate the panels’ start position.
This project is a finalist in the Planet-Friendly Power challenge of the 2022 Hackaday Prize, and all the details to build your own are available on your project page. Looking at the size of the system, we suspect future iterations could be even smaller.
5 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize 2022: Compact Solar Tracking System Doesn’t Break The Bank”
Amazingly well made project !
Is it worth spending 55€ for a 100W rated panel (compared to a fixed optimized setup) ?
At 20c€ a kWh in France, 55€ represents 275 kWh. So given a benefit of 20% more energy (so 20W for this panel), it would need to harvest 13750 hours of sun, on an average of 6 hours a day in France, it would require ~6 years.
My panels give 130 Watts each at their best, and I was looking for such a detailed project to improve my solar production … What scares me is the wind that may take my panels out of my roof, so I would personally add a wind sensor to retract them … But given this well documented project, it shouldn’t be that hard !
Thanks again for sharing !
I cannot agree more : it’s currently way cheaper to place more fixed solar panel than to move them.
The only exception is when place is scarce ( like boat, satellite, etc…) but then environment is so harsh on the fixture, placing more solar panel still make sense.
For solar home setup (4kWp) solar panel are only half of the total hardware installation, the other half is rail, wiring, panel, inverter, etc… Solar PV module are now pretty cheap, only 160€ for 405Wp
looks good as long as it never rains.
This looks so flimsy that a gust of wind is likely to relocate this device from where you installed it to where you can’t find it.
This appears to be an XY system. It may be cheaper.
However mechanically simpler is to mimic the axis of the Earth’s rotation. An ‘Equatorial’ mount.
While true the earth does wobble on its axis, still most of the benefit is received by tracking the sun across the sky, and you could adjust it once or twice a year for the amount North and South.
