The 7805 Is Dead! Long Live The 7805!

The 78XX series of regulators are very handy to use. If you need, say, a 5V regulator, you grab a 7805, add a capacitor for stability, and send in enough voltage for the regulator to work with. Cheap and easy. However, the part is not without its faults.
A stock 7805 can’t convert 5.1V to 5V. You need to have a good bit more voltage coming in. But the more voltage you put in, the more the part is going to dump out as heat. So running from 9V is going to be cooler than running from 24V. All that heat isn’t very energy efficient on batteries, either. [Stefan] wanted to do better, so he made a drop-in replacement for these venerable regulators some time ago. But he’s recently made the board layouts available so you can build your own replacement, too.
The device accepts 4.5 to 16V, and you can select the output voltage using two resistors. You can draw up to 2A out of the regulator, which is more than you can say for a stock 7805.
The heart of the tiny board is an SD8942 buck converter. There are two voltage-setting resistors, one more resistor, a handful of capacitors, and — of course — an inductor. The schematic notes you can also replace the IC with an MT2492. With a right-angled header, you can swap the board in for a standard 78XX. Note the values on the schematic are set for 5V, but you can change them pretty easily.
This is a great example of how surface mount has changed so many things. We remember old 7805 “drop in” switching supplies that were much fatter and they weren’t inexpensive. Boards are cheap these days, and if you want the boards assembled, it looks like they’d cost $20 or $25 each in small quantities. But most of that is in setup and loading, so in larger quantities, the unit price would drop quickly. Or just solder them yourself.
If you want to see how the real McCoy works, we’ve watched [Ken] look inside the 7805 before. If you want to dive into the mechanics of buck converters, we did two simulations about that, too.
19 thoughts on “The 7805 Is Dead! Long Live The 7805!”
This is great for old projects that already use a 78XX regulator. I made a similar design long back using the LM2675. Link attached FWIW.
https://github.com/wyolum/lin2sw
I think the same.
Though I would prefer a real 7805 any time, if possible.
The 78xx series is so nice because of its simplicity, clean output (no RF noise or ripple; remember the caps and protective diode though) and robustness, not its efficiency.
With a generously sized heatsink, it will run for decades without failure.
Sure, the higher the input voltage, the higher the higher dissipation. But that’s how it works, it’s a linear regulator (in Germany, we also call it “Stabi”, from Stabilisator = stabilizer). It must compensate somehow, which causes thermal energy.
But on the other hand, the 78xx will keep the output voltage stable no matter what.
Remember, it can handle voltages up to 25-35v (7805, 7812 resp). So you technically could power you device with two car batteries at 13,8v each.
Btw, the recommended input voltage should be at least ~2,5v above the rated voltage.
So an 7812 should be operated with 14,5v.
Unfortunately, that’s not the case in practice.
Many developers traditionally used 13,8v (stabilized) as the power source for their products running with an 7812 inside, a voltage used by car batteries and lab power supplies and CB radio power supplies supplies.
That’s violating the datasheets, strictly speaking.
Because it’s merely 1,8v above, not 2,5v.
Anyway, I’m merely mentioning this because this article is about an 78xx replacement. Knowing that the reality didn’t stick to datasheets and specs might be helpful in troubleshooting.
Best regards, vy73,
Joshua
exactly
buck regulators and the likes generate tons of noise and cause every sort of problems that are difficult or impossible to trace.
i have an engine monitor in my airplane that i designed myself. iintially i used a 7805 but it was running a bit hot and not much space for a heat sink so i went for a buck regulator.
noise in the intercom, funny quirks on the analog inputs of the MC, and the autopilot (completely separate unit, factory built, very well shielded) occasionally would do really funny stuff.
Re: The autopilot: Maybe you’re just more ready to look for a scapegoat after this mod.
I had a hf transceiver and two 12v psu, one a linear regulated type, the other a switchmode. The switchmode gave birdies every 20khz on certain bands. it was so annoying that i delegated the switchmode to power the power amplifier, and the linear for the transceiver.
I wonder why the mechanical layout was kept (that hole…) despite being not compatible at the mechanical level… (that heatsink…).
he could have saved a few millimeters of height.
definitely a nice project
Nothing a quick edit or a hacksaw cant fix.
Mechanical stability? Even if no heatsink is required, a mounting hole isn’t unnecessary per se. It’s more a question of being professional. Just because consumer tech is poorly built with lose parts doesn’t mean we must follow this approach.
Funny, I just submitted to PCBWay to do 10 boards that adapters to use a Mini360 Buck converter as a TO220 package.
7805 is linear, this is an SMPS. That instantly raises the question: what about the added switching transients?
It would be beneficial to see the input and output power spectrum at 10%, 50% and 90% loads.
That’s going to depend entirely on how much filtering is on the PCB.
Also on the switching frequencies, etc. TLDR; It’s like asking “how long is a piece of string?”
This one has a big inductor and switches at 500kHz. It will probably have a lot less ripple than the featured one:
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003162860573.html
So.. An SMPS is fine, *if* the manufacturer acts responsible and spends an reasonable amount of external parts for filtering?
If so, do you guys/gals see the problem here? ;)
(PS: To the newbies: Filtering is the most cost intensive part of a circuit design. And it should always be implemented, even if a calm 7805 is used. Filtering is also the number uno that’s omitted, because the circuit does not instantly fail if it gets removed. Chokes, DC blocking caps, coils, AF transformers, opto-coupler etc. They’re all helpful and would keep most headaches away from the user. Alas, they’re more expensive than 5 cent, so they have a high ranking on the cost-optimizing list.)
Why bother ?
there are plenty of DC-DC buck converters that are drop-in replacements for the old 7805.
Here, 5V/1A with a input range of 8-36V, efficiency between 86-93%, 3USD for a single unit:
https://www.mouser.com/ProductDetail/CUI-Inc/VXO7805-1000?qs=HXFqYaX1Q2zTUq5iRuYtuQ%3D%3D
These are only 1A, like the original, but less than a dollar each.
https://m.aliexpress.com/item/1005003162860573.html
Similar items have been commercially available for quite some years. But, it’s nice to have this openly available design.
Every “switcher” I have tried made freqs. below ~7Mhz unusable.
I have tried 2 brand-name/well made supply’s and sold both within
a week. Went back to Astron(RS-70 and RS-50), no noise!
If you don’t use HF below ~7Mhz you may be OK??
No code pencil neck geeks love the switchers.
What makes me wonder, how is latency?
A plain 7805 can be used to down convert a 12v signal of the RS232 to TTL friendly +5v signal.
Does this “hack” still work with such replacements, too? How much baud do they reach?
Just buy it. Nothing new. Recom has a good selection.
