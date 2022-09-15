Hackers and college students alike reach for ramen when they want to fuel up on a budget, but, if you’re concerned about packaging waste, the plastic film and foil packets start to weigh on your conscience. [Holly Grounds] was sick of this compromise and came up with a way to have your packaging and eat it too.
[Holly] first experimented with different bioplastics until she developed a recipe for “an edible, tasteless starch-based bioplastic, that dissolves in contact with boiling water.” With that accomplished, she next integrated flavoring into the bioplastic wrapper so that there’s no foil packet. She found that herbs and spices worked, but larger solids like shrimp couldn’t be incorporated into the film.
For the finishing touch, she fashioned the noodles into a disk so they fit better in a bowl for cooking. To cook the noodles, you remove a puck from the wax paper sleeve holding multiple servings, add boiling water, stir, and enjoy. [Holly] says that her ramen packets are quicker to prepare than existing packets since there are fewer steps and the shape is optimized for cooking. That’s a win-win for the planet and convenience.
If you want to see another pasta packaging marvel, we’ve previously covered Flat Pack Pasta. Have your own project to reduce packaging waste? Submit it to the Save the World Wildcard round of the Hackaday Prize which closes on October 16th!
5 thoughts on “Reimagined Ramen Comes In Edible Package”
If they are biodegradable and safe to consume by humans, how do they protect from mould and humidity? The entire point of plastic is that it is nearly a “forever chemical”. I’m sure starch-based will not stop fungi and harmful bacteria.
From the linked article:
> For hygiene purposes, the individual packets are stored in a wax-coated paper sleeve, which is recyclable and biodegradable. This is in contrast to some other products’ greenwashing claims that an item is compostable, only to find it needs to be taken to an industrial composting facility for that to be true.
Don’t think that will solve it a 100%, but guess good enough for certain amount of storage time.
Thought most councils don’t like wax paper for recycling? But yeah, biodegradable, and won’t kill an animal if they eat it. And just nicer than plastic.
You store it properly.
Even plastic based edible goods have a “Store in a dry and cold place” warning on it.
If you live in a very humid area, you might be better of with some proper plastic, waterproof, sealed containers, those should last a very long time, and you can store a diversity of food in it.
Add some desiccant reusable bags if needed, and give them a drying run on your prepper stove from time to time if needed, or just plain sun when it shines.
Too complicated ? well, people being lazy and getting accustomed to a lot of commodities are one of the source of all our environmental problems, got to train them somehow. Nothing like a regular environmental disaster to take conscience of the vanity and fragility of our way of life.
About forever chemicals: if you really need some, go on, an invent a way to harvest them from rainwater: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-62391069
Sure, but then don’t pretend the edible wrapper is the package. The whole concept is disingenuous and pointless.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)