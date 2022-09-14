[Juan Nicola] has taken inspiration from the musician hackers of old and re-purposed a reel-to-reel tape recorder into a tape-echo for his guitar with a built-in valve amplifier (video in Spanish).
The principle is to record the sound of the guitar onto a piece of moving magnetic tape, then to read it back again a short time later. This signal is mixed with the live input and re-recorded back onto the tape further back. The effect is heard as an echo, and this approach was very popular before digital effects became readily available.
[Juan] installed a new read-head onto his Grundig TK40 and managed to find a suitable mechanical arrangement to keep it all in place. He has since updated the project by moving to a tape loop, allowing an infinite play-time by re-using the same piece of tape over and over.
Turning tape machines into echo effects is not a new idea, and we’ve shown a few of them over the years, but every one is slightly different!
Both versions are shown after the break. YouTube closed-caption auto-translate might come in handy here for non-Spanish speakers.
3 thoughts on “Making A Tape Echo The Traditional Way”
Someone can try to use a floppy drive to record just audio. May work well for samples loops.
The head stays static for one sample and move to change to another sample.
That’s not bad. How hard could it be to trick it to read and write in analog.. Surely doable. Probably could ditch most of the synchronization stuff and simply run the spindle at a constant, stable speed. Maybe could do it with a tiny old laptop HDD, maybe shove it in a pedal…
Already made:
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)