Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to add a little spooky decor than to 3D print [DaveMakesStuff]’s Teeth Cup.
It looks like [DaveMakesStuff] has done the equivalent of “kit bashing” by taking 3D models of a full teeth set and merging them with a tea cup. Details are pretty light but a Twitter thread (Nitter)has some clues about the process. The cup looks like it can be done in one print, support free. The smooth finish comes from bead blasting it which, as an added bonus in this case, provides the “dirty” look as the bead blaster is only normally used on nylon SLS prints.
Halloween is always a good source of inspiration for hacker projects and we’ve had many good entries from Halloween Hackfests of the past.
5 thoughts on “Relax And Have A Nice Cup Of Teeth”
Followed the link in the article, but there is an auth wall preventing download of the files… boooo.
Here’s another link that doesn’t force you to create an account to download files:
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:5541766
Using this cup will leave a dent in your reputation amongst co-workers.
*sees myself out*
NO…
Thanks so much for featuring my teeth cup and saucer!
If anyone posts pictures on Instagram please tag me so I can share :)
@davemakesstuffbc
https://linktr.ee/Davemakesstuff
If someone gave me it like “I’m leaving the country and this is my favorite thing to remember me by, use it” I guess I’d have to plant a cactus in it.
