Back in the 1980s, the personal computer was a hip new thing, and the form this new technology would take was still up for debate. Back then, all kinds of weird clamshells, breadbins, and all-in-one designs hit the market, with the Apple Macintosh proving to be a successful example of the latter. Inspired by the Macintosh 128K that served as their first computer, [Arnov Sharma] decided to whip up a modern all-in-one of their very own.
It’s nicknamed the LATTEintosh, as it’s built around the Latte Panda 3 Delta. This is a single-board computer with an Intel Celeron N5105 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage on board. It’s capable of running full-fat x86 operating systems, and here, it’s running Windows 10.
The enclosure is a custom 3D-printed design of [Arnov]’s own creation. It sports a 7-inch HD monitor, fans for cooling, and speakers integrated into the case. Naturally, it’s got a handle on top to make it easy to carry, just like the Macintosh all-in-ones all those years ago.
There’s something to be said for a computer you can just pick up and carry away, and we love the boxy form factor. Sometimes a laptop simply won’t do, and we can imagine many engineers and technicians out there appreciating a build like this. We’ve seen some great all-in-ones before, too. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Toteable PC Is Inspired By Macs Of Days Gone By”
If it’s going to be that boxy, it should have a GPU in it.
Why? The 128k Macs didn’t…
Nearly did something like this with my current desktop. The motherboard is a conventional AMD64 mini-ATX board… the monitor was 24″ LCD (Samsung LS24F350FHEXXY) with VESA mounting and could run off 12V. Not a lot of metalwork involved to drill 4 holes into the side panel to mount the monitor on and a few into the top to mount a handle.
What stopped me was the fact the machine “lived” on my desk at work for a few years … the machine was my personal property but case modding during work hours would likely be frowned upon. The machine now lives at home, and only a few weeks ago, the monitor had an unfortunate with a fully-laiden tea cup. New monitor (Philips 241V) has its power supply integrated — still a possibility, but a little more work.
That said, pointless as the machine doesn’t move much.
Another option I suppose would be to use a mini-ITX cube case and mount a monitor’s base to the top of it to make something like the later iMac machines.
