If you attended the 2022 Supercon, you might have heard the story about the SMD soldering challenge table nearly catching on fire. A magnifying lamp caught the sun just right and burned a neat trench into another lamp’s plastic base. While disaster was averted, [Jelle Seegers] does this on purpose using a huge 5-meter lens to smelt metal.
The Design Academy Eindhoven student is participating in Dutch Design Wee and built the machine which is able to manually track the sun to maximize the amount of solar energy applied to the metal.
According to [Seegers], the smelter is more sustainable and uses less energy than the normal procedure which he worked with during an internship.
The lens was also made manually by cutting into a sheet of polycarbonate with a custom-made machine. The operator has to turn the hand crank every 5 or 10 minutes to track the moving sun. The machine can heat to about 800 to 1,000C with an estimated 4 kilowatts of energy. It can melt 20 kg of zinc or 5 kg of aluminum.
This is probably more efficient than using a microwave. You can do a lot with direct solar energy instead of a laser.
5 thoughts on “Smelting Solar Style”
Reminds me a little of this old hackaday post: https://hackaday.com/2011/06/25/selective-solar-sintering-with-sand/
Yes! I was thinking the same thing!
When talking efficiency its helpful to have an idea what you wish to compare it to, and what actually matters to your goals…
As building this rather simple machine has an upfront cost that is probably barely any more than the tank of propane you might use otherwise and that runs out… Not like the electric ones don’t cost money to keep running either, so fiscally its probably a winner, ecologically its probably as close to impossible to beat as makes no odds (at least with current techs).
But on the other hand time efficiency and man hours required to actually use it likely are pretty terrible in comparison, and if you wish to compare it to something solar PV duty cycle really comes into – strap a PV cell to the wall and tie to the grid or a big battery and get the energy back in that ‘short’ intense burst one those rare occasions you actually need to melt metal could be the winner by a mile…
Do think this is a great idea myself, though entirely impractical for many as its just soo large and needs storing careful of the lens when not in use if you can make use of it in your space why not! Cheap plentiful metal melting that with the size of that lens is probably only a little weather dependent (as in any day its not so nasty you wouldn’t want to be out there it probably works just fine).
I had something similar ( but smaller scale ) in our yard in the late 60s when Edmund Scientific sold big Fresnel lenses. I still look for big screen projection TVs when I’m at the dump.
Bit pedantic, but the lens is 5 SQUARE meters. As lenses are usually given by diameter, it makes quite a difference…
