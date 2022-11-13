As we returned from Supercon 2022, we noticed many airlines offer free in-flight messaging. While the messages are handy for complaining about the seat size, it isn’t quite as exciting as access to the internet. In the air, we wondered how hard it would be to tunnel an internet connection over messaging. Funny enough, [Aleix Rodríguez Alameda] has a project that does exactly that by tunneling traffic over Whatsapp.
In [Aleix]’s case, cell carriers are pretty stingy with internet data when traveling in South America but often give unlimited WhatsApp data. So, ahead of time, two accounts are set up. A server is on one account and acts as a proxy to the broader internet and listens to messages to the server account. Then when in a restricted access setting, the client connects with a WebSocket and sends messages. The real trick for turning the WhatsApp messages into an internet connection the client can use is exposing a port from a local nodeJS web server. It connects to the WhatsApp API through a WebSocket and then acts as a proxy. Then, you set up traffic to be redirected through that port with curl or Firefox.
Packets are split to prevent you from sending too many messages, as in their testing, [Aleix]’s accounts were banned quickly. You shouldn’t expect massively fast speeds, as 300kbps was pretty typical during testing, which according to Wikipedia, is about what dial-up got with V.44 compression.
Which is around the same speed as TCP/IP tunneled over NRF23L01 radios.
5 thoughts on “Dial-Up Internet Over WhatsApp”
While in New Zealand I would occasionally bypass paid WiFi using TCP over DNS service. It was painfully slow but to just check an email while not paying $20 it’s done it job well.
Great hack spirit! :-)
Cool hack!! Too bad so many sites have become data intensive, sites were built more data conscious when speed was expensive. text only works… University thinks they need a 10mb landing photo on the homepage…
Editor’s note: There was a missing part of a sentence and it was tweaked to make more sense grammatically.
Cool story! Years ago, I’ve done something different, but similar. Used a DSL router’s VOIP connection for a dial-up connection through an ISP that didn’t ask for a contract/monthly fee. I did that because a Macintosh needed an update from Apple website. Otherwise, upgrading the OS wasn’t possible. The 56k modem was the only connection to the outer world. USB pen drives weren’t properly recognized in the state it was, the OS was just too old (v8). But even if they were, the OS required to know the application type. A file extension wasn’t enough. The browsers on PC weren’t able to retrieve the application type via MIME and then create an entry in resource fork. So the only solution in reach was to let the computer/its web browser download the file itself properly from the internet. It worked.
