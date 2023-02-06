MIT recently announced its research on toroidal propellers to create quieter drones. That got [Major Hardware] thinking about noisy PC fans. The obvious solution was to adapt the toroidal shape for a PC fan. He was familiar with the idea from similar screws on boats that are commercially available. You can see his tests in the video below.
The shape of the blades on the MIT drones is visible in video and pictures, but there were no available 3D models. [Major] did a design and 3D printed the blades. Watching the comparison with a conventional fan using smoke was pretty impressive.
The fan appeared to work pretty well, but the stock fan worked better. Oddly, the stock fan was also a little quieter overall, but the MIT-inspired blade was quieter at high frequencies. Static pressures were a good bit less for the new design.
Of course, this was a first attempt so there could be improvements that would help. And, as [Major] points out, flying a drone is a different job than cooling a PC, so these tests don’t really negate the idea that the design may lead to quieter drones.
We looked at the MIT drones earlier. If you don’t want to spin a blade, maybe you could move PC cooling air with a flapping wing.
5 thoughts on “Spy Drone Propeller Makes For A Quiet PC”
I think the design space is quite different when you’ve got a housing surrounding the fan blade vs. when you don’t. It’s not likely that a blade optimized for one situation works well in the other.
it had to be done though. for science.
Wow, it’s 3d printed. you’d think that, in the spirit of open technology they’d share the stl file, but noooo.
I didn’t find the files with the MIT toroidal fans either … why taunt us with the idea and deny the opportunity to print or own?
You take one of the best low noise fan on the market and you compare that to a random 3d printed prototype based on observation… no surprise it perform worst…
doesn’t mean the concept is bad…
I’m surprised he even got to 57% airflow of the noctua with an eye balled design in the first 3d printed prototype. Good job – but way to go in optimizing such a design…
