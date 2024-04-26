Microsoft Updates MS-DOS GitHub Repo To 4.0

We’re not 100% sure which phase of Microsoft’s “Embrace, Extend, and Extinguish” gameplan this represents, but just yesterday the Redmond software giant decided to grace us with the source code for MS-DOS v4.0.
To be clear, the GitHub repository itself has been around for several years, and previously contained the source and binaries for MS-DOS v1.25 and v2.0 under the MIT license. This latest update adds the source code for v4.0 (no binaries this time), which originally hit the market back in 1988. We can’t help but notice that DOS v3.0 didn’t get invited to the party — perhaps it was decided that it wasn’t historically significant enough to include.
That said, readers with sufficiently gray beards may recall that DOS 4.0 wasn’t particularly well received back in the day. It was the sort of thing where you either stuck with something in the 3.x line if you had older hardware, or waited it out and jumped to the greatly improved v5 when it was released. Modern equivalents would probably be the response to Windows Vista, Windows 8, and maybe even Windows 11. Hey, at least Microsoft keeps some things consistent.
It’s interesting that they would preserve what’s arguably the least popular version of MS-DOS in this way, but then again there’s something to be said for having a historical record on what not to do for future generations. If you’re waiting to take a look at what was under the hood in the final MS-DOS 6.22 release, sit tight. At this rate we should be seeing it sometime in the 2030s.
“We can’t help but notice that DOS v3.0 didn’t get invited to the party — perhaps it was decided that it wasn’t historically significant enough to include.”
Personally, I have another explanation. It’s one of the good releases, simply.
MS-DOS 4 is “bad” like the other versions Microsoft had given out.
The good ones were 2.11, 3.x (mainly 3.20 and 3.30), MS-DOS 5.0a, MS-DOS 6 (mainly 6.20 which was being removed quickly).
While MS-DOS 4 wasn’t as bad as press may have made it (IFS was cool), it had two noticeable flaws.
– Higher memory consumption
– The new kernal structures were incompatible with v3, which broke all kinds of utilities back then.
MS-DOS 5 then went back to use v3 compatible structures again.
But by that time the harm had already been done, many popular applications had been patched for v4 compatibility.
– Which in turn caused trouble with modern DOSes and DOS 4 aware applications (those that didn’t know of DOS 5 yet).
Because, they assumed that DOS 4 and all subsequent versions would use new structures. Which wasn’t the case.
So DOS 3 aware and DOS 5 aware applications are those which would cause the least trouble.
But that’s just my point of view, of course.
The popular MS-DOS 5 was the result of DR-DOS 5, by the way.
Things like UMB and HMA support were being introduced by Digital Research first.
DR DOS also identifies itself as an older DOS, for compatibility reasons.
Scott Hanselman gives more background on this release at his blog over at https://www.hanselman.com/blog/open-sourcing-dos-4. This isn’t the MS-DOS 4 that was released, but an earlier version that also includes a version of Multitasking DOS (MT-DOS).
