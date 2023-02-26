The seminal 1993 first-person shooter from id Software, DOOM, has become well-known as a test of small computer platforms. We’ve seen it on embedded systems far and wide, but we doubt we’ve ever seen it consume as little power as it does on a specialized neural network processor. The chip in question is a Syntiant NDP200, and it’s designed to be the always-on component listening for the wake word or other trigger in an AI-enabled IoT device.
DOOM running on as little as a milliwatt of power makes for an impressive PR stunt at a trade show, but perhaps more interesting is that the chip isn’t simply running the game, it’s also playing it. As a neural network processor it contains the required smarts to learn how to play the game, and in the simple circular level it’s soon picking off the targets with ease.
We’ve not seen any projects using these chips as yet, which is hardly surprising given their niche marketplace. It is however worth noting that there is a development board for the lower-range sibling chip NDP101, which sells for around $35 USD. Super-low-power AI is within reach.
6 thoughts on “A Milliwatt Of DOOM”
With all this talk of AI lately, and now low power AI, I’m reminded of the quote “I’m more afraid of a computer failing the Turing test on purpose than passing it.”
On a more related note, the average human brain runs on about 20 watts. Seems like there’s enough available to run a few augmentation chipsets if they’re only drawing a few milliwatts.
So there is a chance to power 20 000 chips with one man.
I have seen documentary about it.
its not first-person shooter, not even first person-shooter from id.
Is it not?
The game is a shooter, and it’s in first-person perspective?
If this is a joke about hackaday comments it’s brilliant.
If
Reading comprehension test… :)
The article does nowhere say that the NDP200 “runs” doom, but instead it “plays” doom. It is a neural network accelerator after all, and was trained to “play” an implementation of doom. (A narrowly defined subset of it, it seems).
Here is the original tweet the article is based on:
https://twitter.com/dylan522p/status/1628110148278562816
The Doom implementation in question seems to “run” on a Raspberry PI and would certainly consume more than 1mW of power.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)