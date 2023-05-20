We read this news with mixed glee and horror: a company called Telly is giving TVs away, for the low price of having to live with an always-on advertisement bar and some pretty stringent terms and conditions. Break the terms, and they’ll repossess your TV. If you don’t give them the TV, they have your credit card on record and they think the set is worth $1,000.
The hacker in me sees free hardware, so I checked out the terms and conditions, and it doesn’t look good. They’ve explicitly ruled out opening up or physically modifying the device, and it has to continually have WiFi – for which you pay, naturally. It sounds like it could easily tell if you try to tamper with it. My next thought was, perhaps too cynically, to get one, put it in the closet, and wait for the company to go bankrupt. Because you know that business model isn’t going to last.
But it’s clear that they’ve seen through me. The most bizarre clause is that you have to “Use the Product as the primary television in Your household”. Now, we’re not lawyers, but it seems like an amazing stretch that they can tell you how intensively you are to use the product. Can you imagine a license with a keyboard that demanded that you only use it to write sci-fi novels, or that you have to use it more than any other keyboard?
Nope. Too many hoops to jump through for a silly free TV. You can keep your dystopian future.
18 thoughts on “How Far Can An EULA Go?”
I am not a lawyer, but looking at the TOS, there does not seem to be anything to block putting a cover over the advertising screen, as long as you don’t attach the cover to the device (as they prohibit hardware mods and attachment of unauthorized peripherals), but just hang it off the wall. You might need a cutout for the camera, though actually the TOS don’t seem to say anything about keeping the camera uncovered.
Just suspend a photo of the inside of the Sistine Chapel a few inches in front of the camera. And give the microphone something to do by placing radio tuned to static or some undesirable station.
They also have effectively excluded viewers under the age of 13.
It is questionable whether you are allowed to have it running while you have a party at home (or too many parties) where many can view.
They prohibit the use of specific software they do not like on you /own/ WiFi network (ad blocking, see pihole). Good luck with that!
They prohibit your own email to have an auto-responder. Wow!
“…or otherwise obtain the source code…”. That statement reeks like they are using FOSS in the machine and are unwilling to abide by the proper licenses.
Well, it is unconscionable to have anything to do with such terms and company. The effective targets are ID10T targets and they would get nothing that would be of their advantage. It is a carrot on a stick and string held in front of you.
“Now, we’re not lawyers, but it seems like an amazing stretch that they can tell you how intensively you are to use the product. ”
Nielsen Survey.
What are the legal consequences if someone doesn’t accept any of the terms of service, but still uses the product ?
Nothing, as usual. Not sure why nerds get upset over this stuff. You aren’t required to follow any rules unless a cop is there telling you to do so.
The phone cops come after you..
https://youtu.be/cTPzTG1Lx60
Black duct tape.
Mirror
Do they pay for shipping on returns?
Wait for the message.
“Regrettably, we have ceased operations due to lack of demand. As per the terms of your contract, please ship the TV back to us at your expense, using the original packaging. If you wish to keep the TV, or you cannot ship it back withing 30 days, your card will be charged the $1000 cost.”
And then they end up with a warehouse of unsaleable TVs.
if i had my choice between this screen and a random dumpster dived screen that might not even work without some repair, id take the latter.
Flat screen TVs are pretty easy to get. Charity stores have them pretty cheap. They may not come with ATSC 3.0 though.
Same here. My next TV will be a non-smart unconnected one, either a signage display or a big monitor, with every media functionality moved to a liberated Chromebox turned Kodi player plus a Edision player reflashed with FOSS Linux firmware, both of which I already own. The heck if I’ll let that crap into my house; too much is too much.
“they think the set is worth $1,000.”
What a joke. Here in Europe, you can buy two 55″ 4k sets from major brands for that price.
Those are Smart TVs however, aka spyware. To be reasonably free of spyware and annoyances, the price is much higher. On the upside, with that money one gets some serious hardware that is rated to be kept on 18/7 or even 24/7 and doesn’t crap out at the first mains glitch or dies of bulged capacitors after 2 years.
Will be fun to see how this one turns out. Hopefully at some point there will be a bunch of excess inventory available for hacking. Under one’s own control, a second screen could be useful.
