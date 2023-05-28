The Fascinating Evolution Of Micromouse

You would think there are only so many ways for a robotic mouse to run a maze, but in its almost 50 year history, competitors in Micromouse events have repeatedly proven this assumption false. In the video after the break, [Veritasium] takes us on a fascinating journey through the development of Micromouse competition robots.
The goal of Micromouse is simple: Get to the destination square (center) of a maze in the shortest time. Competitors are not allowed to update the programming of their vehicles once the layout is revealed at the start of an event. Over the years, there have been several innovations that might seem obvious now but were groundbreaking at the time.
The most obvious first challenge is finding the maze’s center. Simple wall following in the first event in 1977 has developed into variations of the “flood fill” algorithm. Initially, all robots stopped before turning a corner until someone realized that you could cut corners at 45° and move diagonally if the robot is narrow enough. The shortest path is not always the fastest since cornering loses a lot of speed, so it’s sometimes possible to improve time by picking a slightly longer router with fewer corners.
More speed is only good if you can keep control, so many robots now incorporate fans to suck them down, increasing traction. This has led to speeds as high as 7 meters/second and cornering forces of up to 6 G. Even specks of dust can cause loss of control, so all competitors use tape to clean their wheels before a run. Many winning runs are now under 10 seconds, which require many design iterations to increase controllable speed and reduce weight.
All these innovations started as experiments, and the beauty of Microhouse lies in its accessibility. It doesn’t require much of a budget to get started, and the technical barrier to entry is lower than ever. We’ve looked at another Micromouse design before. Even if they aren’t micromice, we can’t get enough of tiny robots.
4 thoughts on “The Fascinating Evolution Of Micromouse”
The only thing proven here is that it takes longer than 50 years to run through all the combinations of a maze. The fact that they keep adjusting the maze and that the competition has limited rules allowing for more combinations than anticipated doesn’t mean that the number of ways to run through a maze isn’t limited. The fact that technology progresses and by that affecting the assumed assumption doesn’t help.
Regarding the concept of the contest, this is just so much fun and regarding the video it’s really cool to see the various innovations being presented. As a famous person once said, “It always seems impossible until it’s done”. And quite often when I see something smart I ask myself “why didn’t I think of that?”
I wonder how long it will take before a really smart mouse, equipped with a freaking laser beam shoot’s it’s way through the maze. But I guess there is a rule for that, but if there isn’t one, perhaps there should be one. Otherwise when there are no limits, the number of ways could indeed be limitless and it would be silly to assume that the number of ways is limited.
