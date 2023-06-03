Bike Rides Played Back Via Aircraft Altitude Indicator

Any good bike ride should have a big climb to push your fitness, and a nice descent for the joy of careening down at high speed. [Glen Akins] has been recording his altitude during his mountain biking expeditions, and has now built a way to play them back on an aircraft altitude indicator.

A Python script is used to parse a recorded GPX file, which stores position and elevation data captured from a GPS device during [Glen]’s rides. The elevation data is then output to a Raspberry Pi Pico, which drives a set of three Microchip MCP4802 DACs and three TI OPA584 op-amps in order to create the necessary 400 Hz AC waveforms to drive the aircraft altitude indicator. One DAC and op-amp are used to generate 400 Hz AC to simply power the device, while the other two are used to generate synchro signals to actually drive the dial as needed. The maths involved is worth checking out, particularly if you’re into old-school instrumentation from the 20th century.

We’ve seen similar tinkering efforts from [Glen] before, too.

[Thanks to smellsofbikes for the tip!]