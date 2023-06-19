Join us on Wednesday, June 21 at noon Pacific for the DIY Picosatellites Hack Chat with Nathaniel Evry!
Building a satellite and putting it in orbit was until very recently something only a nation had the resources to accomplish, and even then only a select few. Oh sure, there were a few amateur satellites that somehow managed to get built on a shoestring budget and hitch a ride into space, and while their stories are deservedly the stuff of legends, satellite construction took a very long time to be democratized.
Fast forward a half-dozen or so decades, and things have changed dramatically. Satellite launches are still complex affairs — it’s still rocket science, after all — but the advent of the CubeSat format and the increased tempo of launches, both national and commercial, has pushed the barriers to private, low-budget launches way, way down. So much so, in fact, that the phrase “space startup” is no longer something to snicker about.
One such group of space entrepreneurs is Quub, Inc., a small company in Lancaster, Pennsylvania which is looking to build and fly a constellation of microsatellites to monitor Earth’s environment in real-time. They’re building sats and signing launch deals using consumer-grade technology and modularized construction, and we’re lucky enough to have Nathaniel Evry, their Chief Research Officer, stop by the Hack Chat. If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to build hardware that can stand the rigors of launch and then perform a task in space, you’ll want to tune in for this one.
5 thoughts on “DIY Picosatellites Hack Chat”
Quite a few amateurs have been launching picoballoons with various telemetry functions that can be easily monitored by anyone. Most don’t stay up long, but some have completed several circumnavigations of the earth. The hardware is less than $100.
Right, that reminds me of the high-altitude ballooning scene. They often carry GPS, APRS and SSTV payloads. Some also carry an high-definition camera.
“[..] Oh sure, there were a few amateur satellites that somehow managed to get built on a shoestring budget and hitch a ride into space [..]”
Thing is, these ancient birds are actually real, full-fledged satellites in an higher altitude orbit. They do have a much better coverage than the cheap Cubesats of today, which are almost all in LEO.
The somewhat important question: who or what do you need to know to put hardware up there? When i was in the business, they were not sharing rides.
For OSCAR 1, somebody knew somebody. But rockets were going up with 1 satellite. Oscar 1 was a test case, so likely welcomed. It fit in otherwise empty space.
Because it was a success, the concept grew. By the time other groups wanted launch space, it became more formal, and due to demand, more competition.
I assume there is some NASA agency that handles it. There must be requirements. I’m sure universities get more priority.
