Portrait Of A Long Wave Station In Its Twilight Years

There’s a quirk of broadcasting in Europe left over from the earliest days of the medium, which our American readers may not have encountered. As well as the familiar AM band, Europeans and Africans also have a so-called long wave band, on which you’ll find AM broadcast stations between about 150 and 280 kHz. Long wave transmissions were an ideal solution in the 1920s and 1930s to the problem of achieving national coverage from a single transmitter, and were widely used by state broadcasters. In an age of digital streaming they are increasingly irrelevant, and [Ringway Manchester] takes a look at one of Britain’s last long wave transmitter sites at Droitwich not too far from Birmingham.
The site covers around 50 acres, and is home to a variety of both medium wave (AM, for Americans), and a single long wave transmitter carrying BBC Radio 4 on 198 kHz. As he takes us through its history in the video below the break we hear a rundown of most of the major events in British broadcasting, while few Brits will have visited this unassuming field it’s likely most of us will have listened to something sent from here.
The long wave antenna is a T-shaped affair strung between two masts. We’re guessing that the radiator is the vertical portion, with the bar of the T forming a capacitance with the ground to make up for the radiator being a fraction of the 1515 meter wavelength. The video is something of a tribute to this once-vital station, as the Radio 4 transmissions are likely to stop in 2024 and the medium wave ones over the following years. We have to admit to catching our BBC transmissions online these days, but we still have to admit a pang of sadness at its impending end.
This reminds us, we’ve taken a fond look at AM radio in the past.
The 198kHz transmission is also maintained as a frequency reference. There have been disciplined oscillators which lock to it and provide a 10MHz reference for calibration. These also exist for the MSF transmitter on 60kHz (similar to WWV and DCF77) but have mostly been superseded by GPS-locked oscillators.
Jenny,
As a newly recruited BBC Graduate Trainee Engineer, I visited the Droitwich Transmitting Station in the Autumn of 1986.
As we drove up the drive to the Transmitter Hall, I was shocked at the brutalist architecture and the bold frontage of the building. This was truly something from the early 1930s, Imperialist in style, like a lot of architecture from that time. The motto “Nation shall speak peace unto Nation” is clearly visible over the massive front entrance.
Although the pinnacle of 1930’s broadcast technology, my visit was close to it’s 50th Anniversary.
We were still very much in the Cold War years at that time, and it was clear that Droitwich had an important role in maintaining national communications, in the event of hostilities. The staff had secondary roles, to keep the station running 24/7 regardless of what was happening geopolitically around them.
As such the station was built like a bunker, with local staff accommodation, onsite catering and other secure systems, including diesel power generation, separate from the grid, and sufficient diesel fuel in the cylindrical storage tanks to keep the station running autonomously for a period of 3 months.
The transmitter hall had had an upgrade in the 1960s, and again in the 1980s, when high-power RF systems were very much reduced in size to their massive forebears. This meant that wnen I visited, most of the transmitter hall was redundant space.
Those of you who have worked on communications transceivers, will know the requirement to keep each stage of the system screened from each other. This was thee same approach in the transmitter hall, but on a massive scale. It consisted of a row of screened rooms, each about 4m square, visible in the video. By the time of my visit, these screened rooms had been converted into lab space and offices! I remember one of the former screened rooms being fitted out with benches with oscilloscopes, spectrum analysers and other RF test gear.
There was so much 198KHz RF energy floating around, after all Droitwich had a 500kW output to the antennas, that the former screened rooms made excellent Faraday cages! I remember one demonstration, where two metal plates were attached to the wall of the transmitter hall, one of them earthed, with a 100W incandescent light bulb connected between them. The bulb glowed brightly, modulated to the sounds of Radio 4!
We were shown the engine rooms, which at that time had two massive “marine” diesels. These had to be frequently tested, including on the day of our visit, and upon startup the noise was deafening.
All in all a fascinating and most memorable visit to a wonderful historical exhibition of 1930s Broadcast Engineering.
