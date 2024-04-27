So often, we see 3D printers used to create some nifty little tool for a tricky little job. Maybe it’s to lock cams together for a timing belt change, or to work as a jig for soldering some complex device. However, some hacks are even simpler than that. [maker_guy] realized that eating nuggets in the car could be easier than ever with a little printed adapter.
The print is simple. It’s a round caddy for the nugget sauces given out by Chick-fil-A restaurants. Why round? Because it lets the nugget sauce sit neatly in your car’s cupholder at an accessible height. Put the sauce tub in the adapter, peel it open, and you can dip to your heart’s content.
No more delicately balancing Zesty Buffalo by the gearstick while you try and chow down. Nor will your seat covers be tainted with Honey Mustard!
“Not a hack!” you scream. “It’s frivolous nonsense!” To that I say, are you a nugget eater or not? I myself partake, and I can absolutely see the value in this. You see, us journalists work hard. We’re often stuck eating substandard food in our cars on the way from one thing to another, like so many others in busy professions. If a smart little 3D-printed adapter can make mealtime easier and save some mess, I’m calling that a win.
You should never be afraid to use your creativity to make tools to improve your life. Parts are on Thingiverse if you need to print your own. Mod it to suit McDonald’s product if you need. Heck, print in black and it’d look like a stock part of the car!
You don’t have to like this simple adapter, but you can’t deny its utility! Share your own nifty little adapter ideas in the comments.
11 thoughts on “3D Printed Adapter Helps You Eat Chicken Nuggets On The Highway”
First thought: “What kind of animal eats in their car?”
Second thought: “What kind of animal eats chicken nuggets?”
Third thought: “What kind of animal supports Chick-fil-A?”
Triple eeewwww…
Yeah, don’t buy from *this* unethical megacorp, buy from *that* unethical megacorp. That’ll teach ’em. Meanwhile, I buy it because it’s good chicken. There is no ethical consumption under capitalism.
gonna go get some chick-fil-a and eat it in my car, just for you.
Me also. And I love their waffle fries!
Neat idea. I like. Chick-fil-A is the best! As for eating in car. Do that a lot when being ‘driven’ from the airport when we arrive by one of our kids. Usually first stop is Chick-fil-A after a long flight.
How does one remove it ? It looks pretty flush. I assume you won’t get all the sauce out. Sticking your finger in the tub is therefore a bad solution.
Good point, maybe a handle on it for those rare times you’re not eating nuggets.
It is probably not as flush as it looks. Second answer is finger nails.
Open containers of any kind are a safety problem for the driver that I have to share the road with.
Single use plastic instead of a bottle of that sauce when done over and over? The bottle can be recycled the sauce trays cannot. They should have to dollop the food to your order to serve it no extra trash at all. Paper wrapper cardboard tray no foam.
Now you need a steering wheel cover to keep from getting it all greasy.
Perhaps a universal version with Chick-fil-A on one side, and McDonalds on the other. Flip it over for either application.
A Taco / Chalupa golding device would be good also.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)