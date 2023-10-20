For all that modern washers and dryers do, they don’t let you know when they’re finished. Or they do, but it’s only a short victory song that plays once and can be easy to miss. What most of us need is a gentle reminder that there’s damp laundry festering in the washer, or fresh laundry in the dryer getting wrinkly.
This laundry monitor from [Sparks and Code] is version 2.0. The first version was working fine, but it was based on vibration (or lack thereof). Fast forward a few years, and [Sparks and Code] got a modern pair that’s so finely tuned, it doesn’t produce enough vibration to register. Back to the drawing board [Sparks and Code] went, and eventually came up with version 2.0.
Now, [Sparks and Code] is detecting whether the machines are on using a pair of split-core transformers to monitor power at the breaker box. With these, you just run the wire through the hole, and it gives the relative mV value going through the wire on a 3.5mm cable. Those cables are connected to an ESP32 inside the 3D-printed box, which is mounted above the cabinet door. Since [Sparks and Code] already has home assistants all over the house, it was easy to integrate and have them all play the message ‘please flip the laundry’.
Once this project was all buttoned up, they thought of one issue — the self-cleaning cycle. Since it takes about four hours, they like to run it overnight. You can see the problem here — no one wants to hear Alexa at 3AM. Fortunately, [Sparks and Code] was able to adjust the Python script to ignore these events. Be sure to check out the build video after the break.
If only the dryer could empty itself and fold the clothes. Oh wait, there’s a robot for that.
3 thoughts on “Spinning Up A New Laundry Monitor”
Uh, no. Besides the ‘short victory song’ my LG W/D (and others I’ve seen) gives me a notification on my phone when they finish or if they’ve incurred any problems. And when they need cleaning, And when the filter needs to be replaced. Sometimes I wish they’d shut up.
Some of us don’t like having everything phoning home though. Making a box etc seems like needless work since there are already several cheap esp boxes that have a jack for sensor input for exactly that purpose. Instead of audible alarms, I have the lights in each hallway change color depending on the notification; blue if the other shower is in use (we have old pipes) I’m starting to outgrow how many colors the wife will memorize though so I’m building out LMS with esp32 audio kits.
The more complex a system becomes, the more likely the possibility of an unexpected malfunction. The time it takes to figure it out and then fix it can be more bothersome than the original problem.. Our washer has a buzzer that sounds at end of cycle. But it cant be heard on other side of house. It or a much louder one cant be heard if you’re away from home (shopping, with friends, etc.) Also, it makes more sense to start your wash before leaving house so it will be dryer ready when getting back home.
Note; in winter when using the heater, hanging wet clothes somewhere in house serves two purposes. It dries the clothes and helps add moisture back into the dry air.
Dont hang wet clothes inside in summer as the ac has to remove the moisture before it starts utilizing full cooling capacity. One will notice cooler air, the amount depending on capacity of the AC in BTU/hr (british thermal units per hour) The actual decrease in cooling due to wet laundry is minimal.
In summer it makes more sense to hang wet laundy outside.
