Building a crystal clock source for a CPU used to be a bit of an effort but these days, there’s nothing to it. Even if your CPU or other device needs an external clock, you just slap in an inverter, a crystal, and two capacitors together, and you are done, right? Maybe not. [Dave Collins] got interested in the common circuit and pulled out his scope and an array of different kinds of inverters. He looked at inverters and NAND gates and a few common circuit configurations.
This is one of those things you just assume is of little importance, but it turns out your choice of circuit architecture and active device can have a big impact on the output. But who has time to do all the testing? Thanks to [Dave] you don’t have to.
Honestly, we are as likely to just buy a “can” oscillator if we need something like that these days. But still, it is interesting to see what kind of differences there are between using different inverting elements.
Crystal oscillators are relatively ancient tech, but they still beat everything until you get into exotic and expensive things. If you want to look even deeper into what goes into these, [Ken] can help.
One thought on "All Inverters Are (Not) Created Equal"
Kinda reminds me of the GDR PolyPlay arcade machine, on one, the screen started drifting (H-freq) and the machine started crashing when warm. So I checked the main oscillator and it wasn’t a quartz, it was a ceramic resonator (at 10MHz nontheless). And even cold it would drift significantly. They used the 7404 circuit and the 7404 got very toasty. We have two of these machines so I compared to the other one. There, the 7404 only got warm and didn’t drift.
So I replaced the 7404 and found the frequency to be waaay off (like 9MHz). Since I had it socketed, I also tried different types of 7404 (7404, LS04, HC04) and the marginally faulty original chip was the only one who would get close to the target frequency. The HC04 also got the frequency right, but introduced so much jitter that the picture looked abysmal with every other scanline at a different position.
I noticed fingering the circuit got the frequency right, the monitor to sync up and the picture to look OK, but changing resistors around or throwing extra ones at the circuit didn’t make it work reliably.
I ended up cheating and replaced the entire oscillator circuit with a 10MHz quartz and an LS04.
