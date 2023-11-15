Old diesel engines from various car manufacturers like Mercedes and Volkswagen are highly prized even in modern times. Not only were these engines incredibly reliable and mechanically simple, but they can easily be modified to run on a wide variety of fuels. It’s common to see old Volkswagen Jettas or Mercedes 300Ds running on used vegetable oil or any other free flammable liquid that might otherwise end up in the garbage. [Gijs Schalkx] has an diesel Volvo 240 wagon, and rather than compete with all the other diesel owners looking for cooking oil, he modified this one to run on plastic waste instead. (Google Translate from Dutch)
While our Dutch language skills aren’t the best, what we gather about this project is that it uses standard solid plastic waste for fuel, but an intermediate step of cooking the plastic into a liquid is first needed. The apparatus on the roof is actually a plastic refinery which uses a small wood fire to break the plastic molecules into usable hydrocarbons, which are then sent to the engine for burning. The car is street legal and seems to operate like any other diesel of this vintage, although the fuel delivery system may not be able to provide it enough to get it going at very high speeds.
While it is possible to use wood to produce wood gas for fuel in an internal combustion engine like this wood gas-powered lawnmower, the hydrocarbon strings in plastic are essentially stabilized hydrocarbons from refining oil and have potentially much more available energy. Releasing this energy is generally difficult enough that used plastic is simply landfilled. [Gijs Schalkx] has made plenty of alternative fuel vehicles, too, like this moped that used locally-harvested swamp gas to ride around town.
Thanks to [Lucas] for the tip!
8 thoughts on “Diesel Station Wagon Runs On Plastic”
Quick translation from Dutch on how it works is that is heats up the plastic in an enclosed container where there is no air (or oxygen, word in Dutch can mean both). And then it becomes gas form, goes trough a condenser to become liquid and that powers the car.
No word on how much energy is used to heat the plastic and if it is actually energy positive.
Yes it is and by a lot. The process is well know, it’s a pyrolysis and it happens at around 500°C. Calorific energy of mixed plastic is between 30 to 40 MJ/kg versus 43MJ/kg for fuel oil.
Heating up the plastic require 1.7kJ/kg/°K so it would take 0.80MJ to heat 1kg of plastic from 25°C to 500°C (with perfect efficiency). Once transformed, it would release 30 to 40MJ.
That being said, it would be probably a lot easier to use the combustion of some of the produced fuel to heat up the plastic so you don’t need to bother with 2 different combustible.
I miss the Euro-Diesels. Not many of them around anymore.
This guy’s website is also wonderful: https://gijsschalkx.nl/work/
” Releasing this energy is generally difficult enough that used plastic is simply landfilled. ”
No, MSW (municipal solid waste), particularly when segregated from yard and food waste and partially dried, has a high enough energy value that power plants in various trash-rich locations (Northeast US, some parts of Europe) use it directly in fluidized-bed coal combustors as fuel. Amusingly, the Iru plant in Estonia (which was purpose-built to run on MSW) has had to import “fuel” from as far away as Ireland to keep going.
Where I live, burning trash has a NIMBY problem. There are plans to build a CHP power station near Wrocław in Poland, but home owners around the selected site have organized to stop the construction – they are fighting it in court and telling lies about it.
yeh, no landfills around here waste, is incenerated to make district heating
amazing, a dirty old diesel made even worse
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)