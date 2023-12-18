Ask Hackaday: What Do You Do When You Can’t Solder?

Ah, soldering. It’s great for sticking surface mount parts to a PCB, and it’s really great for holding component legs in a plated through-hole. It also does a pretty great job of holding two spliced wires together.
With that said, it can be a bit of a fussy process. There are all manner of YouTube videos and image tutorials on the “properest” way to achieve this job. Maybe it’s the classic Lineman’s Splice, maybe it’s some NASA-approved method, or maybe it’s one of those ridiculous ones where you braid all the copper strands together, solder it all up, and then realize you’ve forgotten to put the heat shrink on first.
Sure, soldering’s all well and good. But what about some of the other ways to join a pair of wires?
You Want Easy, Reliable, and Clean
These days, there are all kinds of ways to join a pair of wires. Some are relatively new-fangled and nifty, while others have been around since nearly the dawn of all this electrickery business. Let’s list off a few, and you can tell us your favorites and all the ones we missed in the comments.
First up is the solder-seal connector. Yes, you got us, this is still essentially soldering, but it’s kind of streamlined compared to doing it all by hand. We’re not entirely sure when the solder seal connector was invented, but it was probably in the 1980s, given the 1988 date on this US patent for the invention. Solder seal connectors are basically a piece of heat shrink tube with a blob of solder in the middle, and two blobs of heat-activated adhesive on either side. To use one, you take two wires, and then mesh the stripped ends together ready to be soldered. Then, you slide the solder seal connector over the join such that the solder bead is over stripped wire to be soldered. Heating the solder seal connector with the heat gun will melt the solder creating an electrical joint, while also shrinking the heat shrink and activating the adhesive to grab on to the insulation of each wire. You end up with a tough, waterproof joint in pretty much two easy steps. Plus it’s usually less blobby than your own efforts to solder a splice by hand.
Of course, then we have crimps. Crimps are great, if you use proper crimp tools and the right crimps that go with them. They’re a great way to make connections quickly and cleanly with zero heat. They’re credited in some contexts with being more reliable than solder joints, too, particularly in applications like aerospace or motorsport. Of course, if you use crappy crimp tools or crimps or just mismatch them, you’re in for a lot of pain. You’ll get pullouts and failures and all kinds of issues. They can also be expensive if you’re using super fancy crimps with certain connector families, but for joining two wires together, they’re usually pretty cheap.
For those uninterested in learning to operate a soldering iron or a crimp tool, there are even simpler solutions. 3M ScotchLoks, in their most primitive foldable form known as the 560, are considered a great way to join wires if you want to do a terrible car stereo install on the cheap. Go on, buy a $2000 beater off Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, pull out the stereo, and you’re sure to find a nest of these awful plastic monstrosities. You thread two wires through, and then force the clasp closed, which forces a metal blade to slice through the insulation and grip both wires.
In practice, unless you have your wire types and gauges perfect, they often tend to cut or damage the wire and eventually fail. Worse if there’s movement that allows them to flex and chew their way through a wire. They also hurt your hands to use and offer no protection against the elements. Better solutions do exist in this category. More advanced ScotchLok and PressLok products exist, often with gel fillings that offer corrosion resistance and more reliable gripping of the wire without damage.
More recently, though, Wago connectors have grown in popularity. They’re a sort of deluxe-looking lever-close terminal block solution. When the lever is lifted, an internal metal contact is lifted. When the lever is placed back down, it grips the wire. By using a seperate lever and contact for each wire to be joined, the Wago connector can be used to join different wire types and gauges quite easily.
They’re becoming popular for use in all kinds of contexts, from DIY electrical work to more serious industrial uses.
We’ve listed a few of the most popular solder-ish and non-soldery ways to join wires and make electrical connections, now it’s over to you. What works, and what doesn’t? What did we miss? Sound off below and tell us your ultimate solutions for these jobs, especially when soldering isn’t the go-to.
8 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: What Do You Do When You Can’t Solder?”
Wagos cost a small fortune, but they *just might* be worth it. It’s also nice that you can connect solid wire core to braided wire easily with them. Personally I like the 1 slot extenders that you can use to increase a wire run. I tend to plan poorly, and use them a lot.
Wago is nice because the wires all move together instead of getting pulled apart like a ScotchLok, but boy do they look ugly and make a tangled rats nest of wires. They are pretty reasonable for power on a car where there is a common ground so you only one of these Wagos in an area.
I only use crimp because it’s cheap in the long term, once you have a decent crimp tool. Cutting off the crimps to rewire something is financially less painful than the fancier connectors. The trick to all of these things is be prepared to screw it up the first few times and just redo it until you get it right.
In Germany Wago is all that is used by electricians. But as they usually work with 1.5mm² to 2.5mm² solid copper wire (at least when wiring houses), they use the much! smaller and cheaper Wago 2273 series.
Solid wires can not be pulled from those unless you twist them a few degrees back and forth while pulling them. If you have done that a few times re-wiring is a breeze with those connectors.
Clamped Wagos like the shown above are solely used if you need to connect litz wire to solid copper wire. Examples are thermostats, light fixtures, …
The smart-alec-y answer to the title question is: learn to solder. :-)
The dumb answer to the title question is: I have “fixed” many things by just twisting wires together and taping them.
I’ve used some of the knockoff Wago. (in low voltage applications only due to certain concerns). I want to like them, but the bulk just makes it harder to navigate the equipment enclosures where I’ve made adaptations. I do like the point about joining stranded to solid wire with them. I expect to find a home for them in prototyping/development efforts.
The even more smart-alec-y answer is to link to the comic :)
https://mightyohm.com/files/soldercomic/FullSolderComic_EN.pdf
I have the solder-seal kit and have used it.
It takes a tiny bit of fiddling/learning to get it right, but it forms a strong inline match between wires.
Typically the seal is much more flexible than the insulated wires going in, so that the sealed wire bends at the seal making the seal seem floppy and flimsy. You can compensate for this by sealing several wires in a bundle and adding a stiffener such as the cut-off end of a cable tie, inside a bundle-sized shrink-wrap tube.
It looks more professional than soldering twisted ends and wrapping with electrical tape.
Other than the professional look, I really don’t see the utility of using the solder seals. It’s an extra box of stuff you need to carry around (plus a heat gun), and the floppy-ness of the seal requires extra work to stiffen up.
I absolutely *hate* crimps, because you can never tell when the crimp failed. Crimp a connector and then always tug on them to make sure it’s a sound connection… half the time they fall apart in your hand, and it’s better to notice this early.
I know this is a generic problem with crimps because I’ve had crimps from purchased devices come apart on me. Lots of times I’m left holding a stripped wire in one hand looking at the crimp connector still connected to the tongue on the device. Without having tugged on the wire.
For that reason I always solder the wire to a crimp connector. It’s a complete PITA, but when working on client’s hardware it’s usually time well spent.
(Also: I always go over the client’s hardware with a hot glue gun, giving a strain relief to every wire directly soldered to a PCB or control. Many, many problems can be avoided this way.)
I have used the solder sleeves before but they give me bad vibes. The 3M ones I used last never really seemed to flow into the wire just kind of melting around it looking like a cold joint. I mean it worked but its not something I would trust on, lets say, a car
Soldering should not be a barrier to entry into the electronics world. But alas, solderless breadboards leave a lot to be desired. Now that Pololu, Adafruit, and Sparkfun sell “carrier boards” that make prototyping with surface-mount devices so much easier, gee, why hasn’t wire-wrapping made a comeback? …or some other way to build prototypes that don’t fall apart… Me, I dream of little solder rings you can crimp onto thru-hole pins and melt with a hot-air solder station.
It took me years to learn how to solder well. It is exacting work, sensitive to the melt-point of solder, crud on the soldering iron tip, and 1,000 invisible details (I use a microscope now). Holding wires together so I can solder with only two hands is always my biggest challenge. It requires patience. (Maybe someone will write “Zen and the Art of Soldering.”)
