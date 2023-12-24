Like all Hackaday readers, we pride ourselves on having at least a passing acquaintance with how most things work. But we suspect to a lot of people, things we take for granted — computers, air conditioning, motors, and cell phones — are just black magic. That’s how we feel about sewing machines. Sure, there’s a motor. There’s a needle and some thread. But how does the machine make a stitch? We always wondered, but after watching a recent video from [Veritasium] we can at least claim we have an idea.
First, he shows the intrinsic problem: sewing by hand requires you to reverse the direction of the needle, and it isn’t clear how to make a simple machine to do that. Sure, today you could probably make a robot that sews like a human does, but sewing machines have been around for a very long time.
In addition to showing how a chain stitch and lock stitch work, the video shows the history of the machines, including 50,000-year-old needles and the progression of innovations required to get to the modern sewing machine. In addition, he shows a large model sewing machine to clearly explain the concepts.
You might think you don’t care about sewing, but machine sewing has touched nearly everyone. The video says that in 1900, a family might spend 15% of their income on clothes. In 2003, that number drops to under 4%, yet the family will have many more clothes than they did in 1900. This is possible because of machine sewing and other innovations.
You can, of course, make your own sewing machine. If you want to get an industrial one, we have some advice.
7 thoughts on “How Does A Sewing Machine Sew?”
“You might think you don’t care about sewing, but machine sewing has touched nearly everyone.”
That’s so true. For a while, we had sewing in school as a school subject, even.
Ah, I remember these good old Pfaff machines.. :D
“It isn’t clear how to reverse the directionof the needle”. I’ll have to watch the video; I just assumed it was a crank all along, you know the simple machine that converts rotary motion to linear motion. /s
Ohhh reading fail. I see now you meant feed the needle from another direction, not merely reverse its travel. I highly recommend Tim Hunkins “Secret Life of Machines”. It has an episode on the sewing machine.
Machine stitches use a type of stitch commonly performed in leather working. I believe it is a lock stitch. Whatever the name, your swiss army knife has the necessary punch with a thread hole.
A friend gave me a basic sewing machine years ago. I’ve used it to make a mattress cover, black out curtains, and fix holes in the armpits of my favorite t-shirts. I even took a dress shirt that didn’t fit well and trimmed the sides and arms and now it fits like a dream. If you’re handy with wood, metal, plastic etc., why not be handy with fabric as well.
+1
Good video
