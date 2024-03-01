When it comes to educational electronic projects, it’s hard to go past building a clock. You learn tons about everything from circuit concepts and assembly skills to insights about the very nature of time itself. And you get a clock at the end of it! [hamblin.joe] wanted to do a simple project for kids along these lines, so whipped up a neat design using analog meters to display the time.
The build relies on that old stalwart, the Arduino Uno, to run the show. It’s hooked up to a DS3231 real-time clock module so it can keep accurate time for long periods, as is befitting a clock. Displaying the time is done via the use of two analog meters, each fitted with a custom backing card. One displays hours, the other, minutes. The analog meters are simply driven by the PWM outputs of the Arduino.
It’s not a hugely complex project, but it teaches so much. It provides an opportunity to educate the builders about real-time clocks, microcontroller programming, and even the concepts behind pulse width modulation. To say nothing of the physical skills, like learning to solder or how to assemble the laser-cut enclosure. Ultimately, it looks like a really great way for [hamblin.joe] and his students to dive into the world of modern electronics.
6 thoughts on “Educational Arduino Clock Uses Analog Meters For Display”
But can Gen-Zers tell time on it? ;-)
My nephew, born 1999, only groks digital clocks.
Whenever I do anything with clocks or 7 segment displays I get accused of making a bomb.
I’m thinking I should buy some craft supplies and make a clock that looks like a…
But then I remember somebody would report me and I’d have the cops busting down my door for a clock.
Nothing new. Always repeating the same thing.
Each of those is a different twist on the idea. I have no problem with seeing another.
Did you stop playing FPS games because everything after Wolfenstein was just repeating the same thing?
Bet you are fun at hackathons…
I’d fake the analog meters with servos, but only because I’ve more unused servos at hand than unused analog meters.
