FLOSS Weekly Episode 775: Meshtastic Central

This week, Jonathan Bennett and Rob Campbell chat with Ben Meadors and Adam McQuilkin to talk about what’s new with Meshtastic! There’s a lot. To start with, your favorite podcast host has gotten roped into doing development for the project. There’s a new Rust client, there’s a way to run the firmware on Linux Native, and there’s a shiny new web-based flasher tool!





— meshtastic.org

— https://flasher.meshtastic.org/

— https://discord.com/invite/ktMAKGBnBs

AJ:

— https://www.linkedin.com/in/adam-mcquilkin

— https://www.adammcquilkin.com/

Ben:

— https://github.com/thebentern

— https://github.com/sponsors/thebentern

Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show right in the Hackaday Discord? Have someone you’d like use to interview? Let us know, or contact the guest and have them contact us! Next week we’re chatting with Simon Kelley about dnsmasq.

