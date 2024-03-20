This week, Jonathan Bennett and Rob Campbell chat with Ben Meadors and Adam McQuilkin to talk about what’s new with Meshtastic! There’s a lot. To start with, your favorite podcast host has gotten roped into doing development for the project. There’s a new Rust client, there’s a way to run the firmware on Linux Native, and there’s a shiny new web-based flasher tool!
Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show right in the Hackaday Discord? Have someone you’d like use to interview? Let us know, or contact the guest and have them contact us! Next week we’re chatting with Simon Kelley about dnsmasq.
One thought on “FLOSS Weekly Episode 775: Meshtastic Central”
I’m confused – Zigbee is a flop, a failure and any of us that tried it know that. The power consumption, the firmware bugs, the dozens of F/W loads depending on node use – Digi is terrible. RIP Zigbee.
Next… Bluetooth MESH talked about for years, seems to never be finished enough to be useful aside from LED lighting control. The Committee has made it complicated. I’m not optimistic it will catch on.
Meshtastic has excitement, momentum and there is a need for a small MESH networks without corporate incompetency or an expensive organization/committee being involved.
FLOSS is long, over an hour and still listening.
Why is it all about the programming language? Rust is implemented in C lol. RPi as the Meshtastic platform? The small fish in the big sea – SPI is easy on little ARM MCU’s so why do we need an OS now?
https://www.bluetooth.com/learn-about-bluetooth/feature-enhancements/mesh/
