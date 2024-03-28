With ARM processors increasingly becoming part of the desktop ecosystem, porting code that was written for x86_64 platforms is both necessary and a massive undertaking. For many codebases a simple recompile may be all it takes, but where this is not straightforward Microsoft’s ARM64EC (for ‘Emulator Compatible’) Application Binary Interface (ABI) provides a transition path. Unlike Apple’s ‘Fat Binaries’, this features hybrid PE executables (ARM64 eXtended, or ARM64X) that run mixed ARM64EC and x86_64 binary code on Windows 11 ARM systems. An in-depth explanation is provided by one of the authors, [Darek Mihocka].
ARM64EC was announced by Microsoft on June 28, 2021 as a new feature in Windows 11 for ARM, with more recently Qualcomm putting it forward during the 2024 Game Developers Conference (GDC) as one reason why high-performance gaming on its Snapdragon SoCs should be much easier than often assumed. Naturally, this assumes that Windows 11 is being used, as it contains the x86_64 emulator with ARM64EC support. The major difference between plain ARMv8 and ARM64EC code is that the latter has changes on an ABI level to e.g. calling conventions that ease interoperability between emulated x86_64 and ARM64 code.
Although technologically impressive, Windows 11’s marketshare is still rather small, even before looking at Windows 11 on ARM. It’ll be interesting to see whether Qualcomm’s bravado comes to fruition, and make ARM64EC more relevant for the average software developer.
9 thoughts on “Hybrid Binaries On Windows For ARM: ARM64EC And ARM64X Explained”
>Windows 11’s marketshare is still rather small
Don’t worry that will soon change. M$ deprecating Win10 will force many companies to switch to Windows 11. And with intel 12gen or later CPUs Win10 is not a good option due to the lack of heterogeneous CPU support, or support for any new technologies (wifi 6e / 7 for example).
Also market share is two words, not one.
They will just force more people to linux. The whole “this application requires windows 10” has forced both my 80 year old dad and technolocically illiterate little sister to dual booting linux, which can now be installed as easily as windows at zero cost.
The 13% of windows users using win 7, a number still in the 100s of millions, aren’t going to use win 10 or win 12. They will use win 7 until they are forced to switch to linux.
People using Steam will have to use Windows 10.
Why? I have had steam on linux for years with no issues.
Steam will go where the market goes as well and people are unhappy with the application-subscription model. It will just take time for a generation of kids to be raised by people who realize you don’t need to pay 100s of dollars each year for a text editor.
“For many codebases a simple recompile may be all it takes…”
For code-bases that still have source.
“For code-bases that still have source.”
For code-bases that still have source in ubiquitous C++.
Anything else has to bite the dust, as usual.
Projects using source for VB Classic, Fortran, Delphi, Real Basic and other relevant, but non-mainstream languages can’t simply press a compile button and be done.
That’s just unrealistic, just like most assumptions that Microsoft has made in past years.
The whole Metro UI story is a prime example for Microsoft being delusional. IMHO.
Also, no one wanted .NET Framework. That bloated mess. It was slow, unflexible and mostly was built upon old Win32, anyway.
Same goes for current Visual Studio. It’s a resource hog, bloated and ugly.
Visual Studio 6 on Windows 2000 used to somewhat clean and well structured, by comparison. *sigh*
The problem is that Windows burdens itself with backwards compatibility. Apple recognize how limiting this is and consequently sunset backwards compatibility after a much smaller time.
Depends. Windows 95 RTM was 40MB in size and contained all major Win32 APIs still in use. It also had supported Win16 APIs, too, which are now gone.
Blaming the Win32 legacy for being a burden or hindranceoof profress is the same nonsense as blaming current CPUs for having 8086 compatibility.
DLLs are dynamic link libraries. They’re being loaded if needed, otherwise they just sit there doing nothing.
So it doesn’t matter much if Windows keeps backwards compatibility or not.
Backwards compatibility in a future Windows release could be implemented WINE style, too, making it completely optional.
In fact, it’s possible since the 2000s to use WINE on Windows NT line.
CoLinux and AndLinux ran a small Linux kernal on Windows 2000/XP.
Installing WINE on that was trivial, it worked just fine.
Another workaround would be to use a wrapper/emulator like WineVDM/OTVDM.
It uses WINE libs and can run Win16 applications on Windows x64.
It has a CPU emulator built-in, I believe. Or was Win3mu?
Apple is interesting insofar, because Mac OS/System for Power PC architecture included an Motorola 680×0 emulator.
That was not only necessary to keep backwards compatibility for Mac applications, but also to make the OS itself function.
The core of Mac OS, the Toolbox etc, still contained large parts of Motorola 68000 code.
So the OS had the emulator deeply being integrated.
It was towards the end of classic Mac OS that PPC code took over mostly.
Nevertheless, there were things like FPU emulators being provided by third-parties.
Generally speaking, Apple sometimes had bought external software in the 90s which it had later integrated into the OS.
Like that 32-Bit address range compatibility fix (“mode32”) by Connectix.
https://lowendmac.com/2015/32-bit-addressing-on-older-macs/
Last but not least, there also was Carbon API.
Unlike Cocoa, it was available to both Mac OS 8/9 and Mac OS X 10 (or in practice 10.1+).
PPC Programs using Carbon could be run up to OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard (had optional Rosetta emulator).
