How Wireless Charging Works And Why It’s Terrible

Wireless charging is pretty convenient, as long as the transmitter and receiver speak the same protocol. Just put the device you want to charge on the wireless charger without worrying about plugging in a cable. Yet as it turns out, the disadvantages of wireless charging may be more severe than you think, at least according to tests by iFixIt’s [Shahram Mokhtari] and colleagues. In the article the basics of wireless charging are covered, as well as why wireless charging wastes a lot more power even when not charging, and why it may damage your device’s battery faster than wired charging.
The inefficiency comes mostly from the extra steps needed to create the alternating current (AC) with wireless coupling between the coils, and the conversion back to DC. Yet it is compounded by the issue of misaligned coils, which further introduce inefficiencies. Though various protocols seek to fix this (Qi2 and Apple’s MagSafe) using alignment magnets, these manage to lose 59% of the power drawn from the mains due to these inefficiencies. Wireless chargers also are forced to stay active, polling for a new device to charge, which keeps a MagSafe charger sucking up 0.2 W in standby.
If the losses from wired charging for a year come down to leaving a 10 W LED lamp on for eight hours total, wireless charging with MagSafe or Qi2 has you leaving that lamp on for 24 days straight. Since your phone is not a lamp, this means that much of this wasted power is dissipated as heat, both on the transmitting and receiving end. With the wireless receiving coil being placed practically on top of the battery in smartphones, this means that you are bumping the battery temperature up by about 8°C in the best scenario (fully aligned MagSafe/Qi2) over wired charging, and a sustained 40+°C in the case of a misaligned Qi charger, or the worst of all: the Tesla Charging Platform with its many overlapping coils.
Thus if plugging in a cable to connect a device is that much of a hassle, be sure to at the very least get a wireless charging solution that doesn’t simultaneously bump up your power bill and shorten the lifespan of the device’s battery.
16 thoughts on “How Wireless Charging Works And Why It’s Terrible”
The biggest irony of wireless charging is that it uses more wire.
A lot more wire.
For the ultimate in peace and quiet: a phoneless cord.
Yes I am a dad, why do you ask?
Dad jokes.. I knew there was a reason I kept coming back here.
Well that and the HAD Troll Sniffing Rat of course.
As much as I agree with everytthing, on big plus to wireless charging is, that you don‘t need to use the connector. Unfortunately that was the component is many times the part which gets worn first (other then the battery), so as in so many times it is a trade of.
I’ve repaired many phones with broken charging ports. Additionally, it’s super convenient.
I’ve migrated to using a 3d printed base on my old wireless charger to properly center/locate my phone. Sadly, many chargers are tiny medallions that you need to balance your phone on, so this 3d printed base also served to better secure the phone as well. If you want to move away from wireless charging, I found a ‘decent’ alternative is to use magsafe usb chargers. Not the real thing of course, the cheap knock-offs for usb-micro and usb-C work decently well. If you are careful about the product you find/buy, then you can use the same cord for apple/micro/USB-C items as long as you have the appropriate ‘nub’ in the device to accept the cord.
I have a box full of old phone chargers for various obsolete connectors. The connector standards tend to wear out faster than the chargers, and I don’t expect wireless charging to be any different.
“Wireless chargers also are forced to stay active, polling for a new device to charge, which keeps a MagSafe charger sucking up 0.2 W in standby.”
So, why not use something else to detect the phone? IR reflector, load cell, reed switch and magnet, etc. Why are they using the most wasteful method possible (throw power out the coil and see if anybody takes it?)
Because that is the cheapest to build.
The other options require extra components.
I recall a time before smart phones but when we had wireless phones linked to the base station at home. These phones got charged in a cradle that you just dropped the phone into/onto. The old equivalent of POGO pins made contact and provided power. Of course there was no standard for the power connection but that doesn’t mean that there couldn’t be. If really needed (is it?).
Many phones still have those, but the charging cradles cost a hundred dollars or more, so nobody buys them, so nobody stocks them.
My dect handset works like that, as do a bunch of other relatively recently purchased devices.
The simple fact is that manufacturers like to make things incompatible, nay… *HAVE* to make things incompatible so that you have to buy their sh*tty little accessories.
The great thing about charging standards is that there are so many to choose from… There… somebody had to say it.
Wireless charging is a terrible idea, badly implemented, but a “must have” for all the fan boiz and wanabees.
A pair of wires.. and a robust enough connector to pass the relevant current. That is all that is required. Wireless charging improves this worse.
I’ve seen many phones with the connectors, but then the manufacturer doesn’t have the accessory. They use them for something, and there are third party charging cradles, so why don’t they?
A 2 pin magnetic adapter to USB-C exists. I expect some ECO Company to sell a version of these with a drop in charging base. The company will fail when USB is supplanted by…
It is funny how things happen “the other way around”… there must come some guys and make a video to explain why a technology is inefficient, instead of people debating and understanding such point BEFORE even using the tech.
Same with solar roadways a couple years back, and also those sticky solar panels that you supposedly put in windows generate mains voltage.
I got an USB cable with a magnet connector that is super convenient to use and does not wear down the phone USB port. It connects by just putting the cable and phone close together, and disconnects as easily. You can buy one connector to the phone and half a dozen cables to distribute around the house/car/office and have a stable, low loss connection everywhere.
It’s the best birthday gift for office colleagues!
