Missing the feel of physical keys on your phone, but not ready to give up your fancy new touchscreen phone? [Dakkaron] has attached a BlackBerry keyboard to a slightly more recent device.
Designed for the FairPhone 4, [Dakkaron]’s hack should be transferable to other smartphones as it connects to the phone over USB without any of that tedious mucking about with Bluetooth. There’s even a handy OpenSCAD-based generator to help you along in the customization process.
[Dakkaron] started with an Arduino Pro Micro-based implementation, but the most recent iteration uses a custom board that can be obtained partially-populated. Unfortunately, the Hirose connector for the keyboard isn’t available off-the-shelf, so you’ll have to solder that yourself if you’re planning to do this mod. Sounds like a perfect opportunity to practice your surface mount soldering skills!
If the Q10 keyboard looks familiar, it’s probably because it’s one of the most popular keyboards for small projects around here. Check out Regrowing a BlackBerry from the Keyboard Out or a LoRa Messenger with one. We’ve even seen them in a conference badge!
4 thoughts on “FairBerry Brings The PKB Back To Your Smartphone”
I really hope this happens for my “ancient” LG android thing…
Mr Mobile on Youtube has been working on something similar but commercial for the iPhone 15, “Clicks”. It’s neat to see physical keyboards popping up in more places.
I’d love to see this as a buyable module that can be popped into a printed case to fit any phone. I don’t have time to make one otherwise
I like the idea, though it seems a mistake to use a keyboard from such an obsolete device – the spare parts are probably getting thin on the ground unless that same component is in something else more recent to keep the production line running. Also not entirely sold on the ergonomics of this example, but without hands on really can’t know for sure.
Either way its great to see there are still folks that like real buttons enough to bother, I kind of feared that breed was going extinct (any of my less technically minded relatives seem to thrive quite happily on the awful onscreen keyboards and their auto correcting).
