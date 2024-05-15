Technical work — including problem-solving — is creative work. In addition, creativity is more than a vague and nebulous attribute that either is or isn’t present when it’s needed. A short article by [Anthony D. Fredericks] gives some practical and useful tips on energizing and exercising one’s creativity.
Why would creative thinking be meaningful to a technical person? The author shares an anonymous observation that as children we’re taught to stay inside the lines, while as adults we are often expected to think outside the box. Certainly when it comes to technical tasks, our focus is more on logical thinking. But problem solving benefits as much from creative thinking as it does from more logical approaches.
How can one cultivate creative thinking? The main idea is that creativity is best flexed and exercised by actively looking for connections and similarities between highly dissimilar elements, rather than focusing on their differences. Some thought exercises are provided to help with this process. Like with any exercise, the more one does it, the better one becomes.
Practicing more creative thinking can help jolt new ideas and approaches to a tough problem, so give it a shot. It’s also worth keeping in mind that we all need a feeling of progress, especially during extended times of applying effort to something, so do yourself a favor and give yourself an occasional win.
2 thoughts on “Think Again: Tips On Finding And Flexing Your Creativity”
Okay, so… I’ve been studying psychology for a couple of years now, with a focus on creativity.
The article states a claim: that creativity lies in looking for similarities rather than differences.
I’ve never seen this claim before, and I’ve read several books on creativity and am familiar with numerous psychological aspects of creativity in the literature. Such as whether creatives are more likely to have mental illness, the overjustification effect (there’s a wikipedia page for that) and so on.
So my first question is this: is his position a recognized belief in the field, backed up by studies?
If the answer is “yes”, can anyone post a link to papers that test this? I’d be very interested in this.
If the answer is “no”, then is this just a well-meaning professional with years of experience just writing down something he believes is true?
Setting aside the article, for people who want to be more creative, the best quick “how to” I’ve seen is a video lecture by John Cleese. His findings track with findings I’ve found from other researchers in the field, and I actually use this technique myself. Get into the open mode and you become lots more creative.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pb5oIIPO62g
(I’ve also read John Cleese’s book, which says essentially what’s in the video.)
First step is to take care of the body, really. The classical Greeks didn’t have this newer dual concept in which the mind is thought of as somehow magically separate and independent from the body, or that you have to choose to exercise either the mind OR the body. It was always both; a sound mind in a sound body as one.
Nietzsche always said not to trust any thought which did not come to you while standing upright outside, under the sun. There’s something to that. Reduce body fat, get some lean muscle mass, keep the body in motion, these are the foundation of creative thinking. Everything else mentioned in the article is of course very good as well.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)