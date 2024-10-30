FLOSS Weekly Episode 807: Bitten By The Penguin

This week, Jonathan Bennett and Dan Lynch chat with Josh Bressers, VP of Security at Anchore, and host of the Open Source Security and Hacker History podcasts. We talk security, SBOMs, and how Josh almost became a Sun fan instead of a Linux geek.

– https://opensourcesecurity.io

– https://hackerhistory.com

– https://infosec.exchange/@joshbressers

– https://anchore.com

Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show Right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like us to interview? Let us know, or contact the guest and have them contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.

Direct Download in DRM-free MP3.

If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.